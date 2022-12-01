David Bromilow, Chairman of Safety Committee

Mobaro’s David Bromilow has been named Chairman of IAAPA’s Global Safety Committee.

It’s been almost 45 years since David Bromilow embarked on a multifaceted career in the amusement and attractions industry. From his early years as a mechanical engineer at Blackpool Pleasure Beach, technical risk management in Lloyds insurance markets, special effects and project management for big Hollywood productions and theme parks around the World to his current role as Director of Parks & Attractions for CMMS and Ride Operations software providers Mobaro.

Alongside David’s formal career, his volunteering activity within industry committees, panels and boards is extensive, however the latest addition does indeed form a highpoint.

Firstly, it is a sincere privilege to serve the IAAPA Global safety committee as Chairman. I have been a member of this prestigious group for several years and to be entrusted with its leadership if only for a couple of years gives me immense pride, he says and continues:

The work of this IAAPA Global committee and indeed the IAAPA regional safety sub committees is of tremendous value and importance to our industry and IAAPA members in terms of education and communication in all areas of safety affecting the parks and visitor attractions industry.

Overall, the Global safety committee is made up of amusement industry professionals from across the sector including park and attraction operators and suppliers. The committee meets in person twice per year to review and debate a wide range of matters in regards our industry with a focus on safety, and on an as-needed basis by the IAAPA executive in serving its members.