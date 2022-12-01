Washington State Fair’s Holiday Magic starts tomorrow

PUYALLUP, Wa. — Holiday Magic, the festive walk-thru holiday experience at the Washington State Fair kicks off tomorrow! Don’t miss light displays, interactive exhibits, festive food and drink and more! See the Light Tunnels or cozy up at the Yeti Bar & Fire Pit (21+).

The Puyallup Valley sky will also light up at 6 p.m. with a firework show and lighting of the Extreme Christmas Tree (built around the city’s highest structure, the Extreme Scream ride).

When: Dec. 1-4, 8-11, 15-18 & 20-23, 4:30 – 9:30 pm (last entry at 8:30 pm)

What: Other highlights and new delights this year include:

Ride for free! Hop on Santa’s Express Train or the Sugar Plum Merry-Go-Round (sponsored by Pape Machinery). Both rides are included with admission.

Glice® Synthetic Ice Rink (presented by Coca-Cola) – Take a spin around The Glice® Synthetic Ice Rink, an ice-like rink and listen to your favorite holiday tunes! Available as an add-on and includes skate rentals.

The Manger (sponsored by Walrath Landscape Supply) – Come behold a cast of cuddly critters in this live-animal nativity under the stars.

Winter Fun (presented by Summer House) – New this year! This all-ages, festive area will offer free games and activities including mini golf, corn hole, Giant Jenga and more!

All I Want for Christmas Market – Check off your holiday shopping list. Shop a collection of vendors and artisans with a variety of treasures. Find a unique gift for that someone special that you won’t find in stores.

Arctic Adventure – Laser lights and special effects fill the Arctic Adventure zone for an amazing show of lights and holiday tunes for the whole family. The hour-long show will play continuously each night, so you can enjoy a full show or catch just a few minutes between other stops during your Holiday Magic visit.

Santa’s Village – Ever wonder how the big guy lives? Here’s your chance to wander and experience the many delights of Santa’s Village. Plus, kids get a free mini stocking to fill with surprises along the way (Mrs.’ Claus’ Kitchen sponsored by Darigold)!

Joy Experience – Stroll through holidays celebrating different cultures from around the world and the Hometown Holiday Forest.

Wonder Experience – Scenes from holiday movies and winter backdrops create picture-perfect moments.

The Salvation Army Toy Drive – Help those in need this season, by donating new, unwrapped toys for all ages, every day of Holiday Magic, just inside the entry. Donate and enter to win tickets to the 2023 Washington State Fair Event Center experiences.

How: Tickets are available online or onsite and are valid for any day of the event. Note: Opening day only, Dec. 1, combo tickets are available for Holiday Magic and A Victorian Country Christmas, also happening on the fairgrounds (Dec. 1-4).

Where: The main parking and entry for Holiday Magic is in the Green Lot and Green Gate on the west side of the grounds, off Fairview Drive. Additional parking and entry will be available during all operating hours of the event, in the Blue Lot and at the Blue Gate. Parking is FREE.