Cody Cashman named 2022 IAFE Rising Star

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Today at the International Association of Fairs and Expositions (IAFE) Annual Convention, Cody Cashman of the Red River Valley Fair Association in West Fargo, N.D., was honored with the Rising Star Award, according to IAFE President and CEO Marla Calico. The convention is taking place Nov. 27-30 at the Indianapolis Convention Center.

The Rising Star Award was created by the IAFE Young Professionals Initiative (YPI) to recognize leadership and industry contributions of IAFE members, age 40 and younger. Nominees are any employee, volunteer, or board member under age 40 of a member fair, show, exposition, or exhibition in good standing with the IAFE.

Cody Cashman knew at 8 years old that he always wanted to run a fair. Originally from Maryland, the husband and father of two, carries a strong passion for growth and improvement that has led him to accomplish great things in his career.

Cashman has been involved in fairs his whole life starting from knowledge passed down to him from his father, the general manager of the Maryland State Fair. He spent all of the summers he can remember participating and working at fairs. He was very involved in 4-H and FFA and enjoyed his time showing and judging livestock. He worked to expand his knowledge beyond livestock to learn the whole industry by working at eight different fairs and one carnival company over the years. He spent most of his professional career at the York State Fair, where he was the Sales Manager before being promoted to the Director of Business Development. With a dedication to taking an organization to the next level, he fulfilled a little boy’s dream by becoming CEO at the Red River Valley Fair in West Fargo, North Dakota in 2020. The Red River Valley Fair has flourished under Cashman setting record numbers and creating new events to make the Fairgrounds bigger than it has ever been.

Continuing his passion for the 4-H and FFA organizations, he works to create opportunities for youth to pass on the experiences and knowledge he received from others. In 2022, he implemented the Livestock Enrichment Program, which gives youth an opportunity to raise and show livestock which they otherwise would not have been able to. There are so many reasons Cashman loves the fair industry. The most important being he gets to share it with his family. He greatly appreciates the opportunity he gets to experience all the fair industry has to offer with the people closest to him. His love for the fair industry is best said in his favorite phrase, “Every day is a holiday when you work at the fair!”