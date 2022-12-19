Betson builds two-story arcade game room for Supercharged Entertainment NJ

The Betson team recently finished a large game room installation for the new Edison, NJ location of Supercharged Entertainment. The two-story gaming arcade is scheduled to open on December 19 with over 140 games, multiple VR experiences, and a massive prize center.

Betson’s Amusement Sales Representative, Joe Kirby, provided Supercharged Entertainmentwith game and layout recommendations to optimize space utilization, maximize the customer experience, and generate the most revenue. The new slate of games installed by the Betson installation team included King Kong of Skull Island VR from Raw Thrills, Hungry Hungry Hippos from Adrenaline, Jurassic World Fallen Kingdom from Andamiro, Mario Kart DX from Bandai Namco, Axe Master from Bay Tek, Break the Plate from Coastal, Willy Wonka Pusher from Elaut, All-In from Ice Games, Hyperpitch from LAI Games, VR Agent from Sega, Stern Pinball Machines, Storm from Triotech and more.

“We are so thrilled to be working with Betson. Everyone has been exceptional at every step of the way in helping us build one of the most amazing gaming arcades in the United States. By design, the two-story arcade is spacious and accommodating of over 142 games featuring fun for the whole family and establishing Supercharged Entertainment of Edison, New Jersey, as not only a premier indoor karting track but as an ultimate indoor entertainment center offering something for everyone,” said Cody Browning, Chief Operations Officer, Supercharged Entertainment.

“To work on this historic installation is one of the best experiences of my career,” said Joe Kirby of Betson Enterprises. “Supercharged Entertainment NJ will be the ultimate family entertainment experience with an amazing game room.”

Supercharged Entertainment will be the home to the World’s Largest Indoor Karting Track, Luxury Axe Throwing, Giant Arcade & VR, Bionic Bumper Cars, Drop & Twist Tower, and Burgers and Brews.