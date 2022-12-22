Eward R. Sijbrandij 1988-2022

Eward R. Sijbrandij, born January 12, 1988, passed away Sunday December 18, 2022. Beloved husband of Amanda K. Sijbrandij (nee Kuhlman). Dear father of Rixt Olivia Sijbrandij and Femke Rose Sijbrandij. Dear son of Rienk and Janny Sijbrandij. Dear brother of Remco (Laura) Sijbrandij, Atser Sijbrandij and Albertine Sijbrandij. Dear son-in-law of Mary (Todd) Link and Joseph (Laura) Kuhlman. Dear brother-in-law of Melissa Kinney, Joey (Alyse) Kuhlman, Robbie (Paige) Kuhlman and Timmy Kuhlman. Our dear uncle, nephew, cousin and friend of many all over the world.

“He was an amazing young man and very instrumental in installing and assisting Chance in maintaining all of our Wheels for our customers,” stated Dick Chance of Chance Rides. “His efforts and hard work are greatly appreciated and he will be sorely missed by his family, our customers and everyone at Chance Rides.”

On Thursday, December 22, all 8 of the Bussink/Chance Wheels in the U.S. will turn their lights on orange in honor of Eward and his Dutch nationality.

Funeral from Kutis South County Chapel 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd. Friday December 23 at 11:30 am. Service concludes at the funeral home. Visitation Thursday 4-8 pm. Information will be shared soon about arrangements in the Netherlands. Funeral service will be live streamed at Facebook – Kutis Funeral Home