Theme park Toverland breaks record by welcoming the one millionth visitor of the year

Theme park Toverland welcomed the one millionth visitor of the year on Saturday 17 December. This huge milestone in the history of the theme park happened during their new winter concept ‘Winter Feelings’. Never before had the theme park the pleasure to welcome so many visitors in one season.

The lucky one who passed through the gates of Toverland at 11:29 am as the millionth visitor was Pien Polman (9 years old) from Voorburg (NL). Waiting to welcome her and her family while holding a cheque, champagne and flowers were Stephan Satijn, member of the Provincial Executive of Limburg, and Jean Gelissen jr., the general director of Toverland. The Polman family was also given a whole year of free access to the theme park. “How cool! We are completely surprised”, said father Hilco. “It brings even more fun to our day!” All visitors are able to celebrate this magical highlight together when Toverland treats them to a special fireworks display in Port Laguna later this evening.

“We are so incredibly pleased and proud that we’ve welcomed more than one million visitors this year”, says Jean Gelissen jr.. ”A dream we held as a family business ever since we opened on 19 May 2001. Thanks to a huge expansion that we carried out in 2018, this special moment came closer and closer and now, after a few difficult corona years, we can celebrate a wonderful victory that we achieved with our entire Toverteam!”

Despite closures due to the pandemic and visitor limits, Toverland still welcomed 717,500 visitors. An increase of 34% compared to 2020. The last visitor record dates back to 2019, when the fast-growing park had the pleasure of welcoming 862,000 guests.

Winter Feelings

It is for the first time that Toverland opens the gates to the entire park in winter under the name Winter Feelings. A concept whereby the park is decorated with millions of lights, and the entrance area is turned into Winter Laguna including, amongst others, an outdoor skating and tubing track. All of the park’s attractions are also accessible, including five rollercoasters, a completely redesigned water rapids ride Expediton Zork and two heated indoor areas. More information can be found on toverland.com.

This new winter concept ties in with this year’s new strategy, where the park aims for extended opening times and invests in season activities. But 2023 will also be extra festive thanks to the arrival of four new attractions for the whole family in theme area Avalon.