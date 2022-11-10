SimEx-Iwerks Entertainment celebrates 30 years!

TORONTO, Ontario — SimEx-Iwerks Entertainment will launch a year-long celebration of its 30th anniversary at the IAAPA Expo next week. This milestone commemorates a rich history of creating exciting cinematic attractions and marks the evolution of the company’s immersive products. Throughout the year, SimEx-Iwerks will announce three new experiential attractions; the first of which is the newly developed Immersion Theater.

The Immersion Theater will deliver a next level, fully immersive experience from entry to exit. This scalable attraction draws guests with its compelling exterior. The all-new experience features the best intellectual properties and incorporate interactive components like augmented reality and photo opportunities.

“Cinematic experiences engage the audience like no other. Our technology stimulates the senses, allowing guests to get lost in the story,” says Sean McAllister, Vice President, Attractions Development at SimEx-Iwerks. “Our newest attractions immerse guests into familiar worlds from major brands in a magical and memorable way.”

The Immersion Theater will feature the latest in special effects, lighting and audio technologies and motion-based seats newly designed by SimEx-Iwerks. The full attraction is designed to resonate with guests through a series of deliberately choreographed high impact moments.

“We are excited to celebrate our 30th year doing what we do best, developing new attractions,” says Michael Needham, Chief Executive Officer at SimEx-Iwerks.

