International Theme Park Services, Inc. celebrates 40 year anniversary

CINCINNATI, Ohio — International Theme Park Services, Inc. (“ITPS”) is celebrating its 40th anniversary as the leisure industry’s leading independent consulting firm.

Forty years ago, Dennis Speigel, Founder & CEO of ITPS, could not have imagined that his newly established consulting firm would be involved in over 500 projects in 55 countries, and that heading into 2023, he would be celebrating his firm’s 40th year in business.

“In 1983, there was great potential for international growth of the leisure industry and a true need for experienced assistance to those developing projects,” said Dennis Speigel. “It was because of this need that I formed ITPS.”

ITPS started out offering its unique niche in providing pre-opening operations planning services to developers around the world, but through the years, the company’s services have greatly expanded. To continue meeting the needs of their clients and as the industry continued to evolve, Speigel led his company to even greater heights by offering feasibility studies, on-site management, full design services, business reviews, renovation plans, operations/maintenance and safety audits, valuations, and property acquisition services.

Dennis and ITPS have fond memories of their many accomplishments during their 40 years as a leading consulting company to the amusement and leisure industry. These are just a few of the accomplishments ITPS has experienced during their first 40 years:

Helped establish and grow the Latin American leisure industry associations. Shared Alain Baldacci, Owner/President & CEO of Wet ‘n Wild in Brazil, “Dennis Speigel was very instrumental and a key person in developing the Latin American amusement industry in several countries. What Dennis started in 1989 is slowly, step by step, showing great results. It was very important to have his assistance and direction.”

Provided guidance and services to the Philippines’ first true theme park, Enchanted Kingdom. Mario Mamon, Chairman & President, said, “Dennis and ITPS were very instrumental from the very start, from advising us on the rides and attractions for each of our themed zones as well as providing alternative suppliers from around the world from which we can purchase them. Dennis and ITPS assisted us in the establishment of operational procedures, safety and security programs, evacuation procedures, maintenance systems and all others that were necessary to ensure the safe and successful operation of our new Park.”

Provided safety and operational audits for Playcenter facilities throughout Brazil. Said Marcelo Gutglas, Owner & President of Playcenter, “Dennis and his team at ITPS were very helpful as we operated our many Playcenter leisure facilities throughout the country, providing guidance and recommendations for improvements.”

Oversaw various services relating to planning, design, development or management of: Lotte World in Seoul, Korea; Hopi Hari theme park in Brazil; Newport Aquarium in the USA; Dragon Park in Ha Long Bay, Vietnam; Sail Island waterpark in Saudi Arabia; Parc Asterix in France; and many others.

Was the first US-based company to enter China to oversee renovations and on-site management for Beijing Amusement Park (a 9-year term).

Helped a fledgling China amusement industry establish its association for amusement parks and attractions (CAAPA).

Assisted in due diligence analysis to assist Time Warner in its purchase of Six Flags and to Paramount Communications in its purchase of now-Cedar Fair owned properties.

Initiated and managed over $800 million USD in major sales transactions of leisure facilities over the past 20 years.

Worked with numerous banks and stakeholders to perform due diligence analysis and valuations for Bank of America, The Alamo Trust, Cerberus Capital, SunTrust, and others.

Established one of the widest-read industry news subscriptions, the ITPS Daily Leisure News.

To bring together both operators and suppliers during Covid, one of the most challenging times of our industry, established the ITPS IM4FUNpodcast, and continued the sharing of pertinent “hot topics” in regular observation videos posted to social media sites.

Pam Westerman, President & CEO of ITPS said, “It is impossible to summarize 40 years, especially the 35 years that I have been with the company. ITPS has worked in almost every country in the world, has had the privilege to work with and alongside developers, operators and suppliers, and has been fortunate enough to impart our experience and knowledge to help others while learning and growing as we go. It really doesn’t get better than that.”

Added Shawn Haas, Vice President of Retail, Operations and Information Technology for ITPS, who has been a core team member for 28 years,“We want all projects on which we work to be successful and that requires dedication and diligence. One of the keys to our success is our commitment to always go above and beyond the needs of our clients.”

“Even though the industry as a whole has experienced a wild roller coaster ride over the last few years, especially the great challenges of the past 3 years, we have been able to continue our success by being on the leading edge of the industry”, said Dennis. He continued, “We work in a great industry. We don’t pollute the skies and we don’t contaminate the streams. At the end of the day, what we really do is put smiles on people’s faces and make memories that last a lifetime. That’s what it’s all about.”

ITPS remains committed to its clients and the leisure industry. Always on the forefront of new trends, ITPS is experienced to assist in all aspects of any new project or existing facility.

The ITPS team will be attending the global IAAPA conference in Orlando, November 15 – 18, where Dennis Speigel will be officially inducted as the newest member of the International Association of Amusement Parks & Attractions (IAAPA) Hall of Fame 2022. Feel free to reach out toitps@interthemepark.com to set up a time to connect or to learn more.

ITPS would like to extend its sincere appreciation to its clients and the amusement and leisure community for their support over the past 40 years. The company looks forward to the future with its many challenges and yet exciting times to come.