Lake Compounce Holiday Lights returns for longest season ever

BRISTOL, Conn. — Jingle all the way to Lake Compounce and Connecticut’s Tallest Christmas Tree this holiday season. The holidays have returned to America’s First Amusement Park beginning Saturday, November 19 at 4:00 p.m. Families can once again enjoy the magic of the season as the park lights the state’s tallest Christmas Tree and celebrates 10 years of New England’s favorite holiday tradition.

This year, guests will find more fun than ever before: live entertainment like Kyle’s Holiday Dance Party, engaging activities including Stuff a Bear, and much more. Guests can even meet the big man in red himself! That’s right, Santa Claus will be making his list and checking it twice at Lake Compounce Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays from November 19 through December 23 from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. Grab the whole family and meet Santa in the park’s Starlight Theater to share your holiday wishes and take family photos.

“We can’t wait to welcome guests back to Lake Compounce for our tenth annual holiday season,” says General Manager Jeffery Davis. “Holiday Lights will be bigger and better than ever, with our 100-foot-tall Christmas tree towering over hundreds of thousands of beautiful lights and family fun. We’ve added more days of operation, more activities, and more cheer for 2022!”

Family favorite rides including Kiddie Coaster, the North Pole Express, Boocifer’s Haunted Holiday at Ghost Hunt, Zoomer’s Gas ‘n Go, and more will be open throughout Holiday Lights. In addition to rides and activities, the park will host a variety of special events throughout November and December to encourage everyone to get in the spirit including:

Holiday Food Drive – Receive $5 off parking when you bring nonperishable canned goods for local families in need November 25-27.

Ugly Sweater Weekend – Join the Lake Compounce staff and get in the holiday spirit with your best ugly sweater, December 2-4!

Pawliday Lights – Bring your furry BFF for photos with Santa, pup cups, and more. Plus, meet and greet with adoptable dogs, December 11.

Gingerbread Weekend – Indulge in delicious gingerbread themed food & beverage offerings, December 16-18.

Kids New Year’s Eve Bash – Ring in the New Year kids style with a juice box toast, bubble dance party and a fireworks show from 5:00-8:00 p.m. on New Year’s Eve.

Holiday Lights at Lake Compounce begins November 19 and continues through December 31 every Friday from 5:00 – 9:00 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays from 4:00 – 9:00 p.m. Plus celebrate the most wonderful time of year with the entire family Monday – Friday, December 26 – December 31 from 4:00 – 9:00 p.m.