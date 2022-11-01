Mobaro returns to IAAPA Expo with several new US clients: ‘We help connect operations and maintenance departments to solve their daily puzzle’

With their return to IAAPA Expo, the CMMS providers of Mobaro not only bring great new features for ride maintenance & technical services and operators alike. They also enter the arena with a whole new group of local amusement and theme parks, water parks, zoos and family entertainment centers using the system.

Having won the hearts of maintenance managers throughout the years, Mobaro concluded a milestone in their overall development plan last year. The software company could unveil their ride operations app that connects the duties as ride operators with the CMMS in one state-of-the-art platform that breaks down silos and adds transparency.

Like we have seen in Europe, digitization and optimization of maintenance and operations is something many parks and attractions are looking for but are often hesitant to embark on. However, now that we have helped ‘demystify’ the process through more than 150 park and attraction implementations, it is so encouraging to see the genuine interest from attraction pros who just want to get started, says Henrik Have, CEO at Mobaro.

Recently, Herschend Family Entertainment, the largest family-owned group in the US, joined the growing number of US attractions who have embarked on digital maintenance, operations and safety. Other well-known brands like Seaworld, Hershey Park, Baha Mar, Pacific Park, Pyek Group and many others can confirm the positive change experience from joining the software partnership.

Build a strong connection between ride operations and maintenance

Digital adoption has sky-rocketed in recent years in the industry. And with so many different options for super-charging their setup, many attractions tend to become uncertain which road to take when it comes to streamlining their vital processes digitally.

Now, more than ever, attractions realize the importance of digitizing. Our main message to them is to choose wisely a future-proof solution. Implementing a system takes time and resources, and if you wind up with a platform that doesn’t cut it, then that time is not only wasted. The repercussions could put a dent in your attraction’s means of delivering high-quality operations, safety and maintenance services, says David Bromilow, Director, Parks & Attractions and continues:

At Mobaro, we offer both the continuous guidance and bespoke tools for ‘solving the daily puzzle’ at our clients’ attractions. For example, with the RideOps app serving as a strong connection between management, maintenance, and ride operations, they can handle safety and quality with unprecedented precision, overview, and efficiency, he says.

With several recent additions to the portfolio, Mobaro now serves more than 150 attractions worldwide. Trade show attendees can meet the team at IAAPA Expo at booth #4571 for a chat about how Mobaro is helping a host of American attractions brands.