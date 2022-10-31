Amusement software pro Chris Deusinger is new key accounts manager for Intercard

ST. LOUIS — Intercard, the world leader in cashless technology, has hired amusement software sales and customer service expert Chris Deusinger to handle its key accounts. Deusinger is based in St. Louis and will support Intercard’s global family of customers.

Chris knows the amusement industry. He comes to Intercard with many years of successful key account management in the eSports, concert lighting and software industries, most recently with Studio Network Solutions. He has also worked for Logic Systems Sound and ACT Lighting, supporting top musical acts including The Charlie Daniels Band, Don Felder and Panic at the Disco.

Chris is also a professional saxophonist with more than 25 years’ experience with concert and touring acts including Broadway shows and cruise ship bands. His favorite classic arcade game is Donkey Kong and he is proud to say that he has made it to the pie factory level without dying.