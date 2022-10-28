Kickstands up for a good cause at 12th Annual IAAPA Charity Motorcycle Run

ORLANDO — Ride into IAAPA Expo week in style during the 12th Annual IAAPA Charity Motorcycle Run. Benefitting Give Kids The World Village, the fundraising event gives amusement industry bikers a chance to catch up with one another and spend a day riding across beautiful Central Florida.

With the COVID shutdown and surrounding uncertainty of recent years, this is the first time the event has been held since 2019. Tom Sheehan, of The Sheehan Firm, organizes the annual motorcycle run.

“We invite riders and passengers to join us in supporting this great cause and enjoying this unique IAAPA Expo event,” Sheehan said. “Although this is a ‘Harley Ride,’ you don’t need a motorcycle license to participate. In addition to bike passengers, additional guests can participate by following in chase cars on the ride.”

The ride begins at 8 a.m. on Sunday, November 13 at Orlando Harley-Davidson (3770 37th Street, Orlando, FL 32805). Motorcycle rentals will be available at an additional rate of $120 per motorcycle (through Eagle Rider, must be made in advance). The cost to ride in the event is $100 per rider, $100 per passenger or $100 per chase car passenger. All registration fees include luncheon along the ride.

After enjoying the Florida countryside and a social luncheon, riders will be returning to Orlando Harley-Davidson by 5 p.m.

Riders who want to join the event can register at www.iaapa.org/expos/iaapa-expo or by contacting KC Doreste at kdoreste@iaapa.org