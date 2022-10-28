The sights, sounds and flavors of the holiday season return for the entire family during SeaWorld Orlando’s Christmas Celebration

ORLANDO, Fla. — SeaWorld Orlando’s award-winning Christmas Celebration is returning this year and it’s bigger and better than ever. Guests will be able to join friends and family at SeaWorld Orlando on select dates from November 11 through January 3 for a memorable holiday experience. Visitors will see the theme park transformed into a winter wonderland sparkling with more than 3 million beautiful lights and the addition of NEW holiday experiences at Wild Artic Plaza during the event. The main feature of the magical festival is the Sea of Trees – a guest favorite. The wintery, watery wonderland is back immersing guests in a sea of twinkling holiday trees that sparkle to music as they light up the water. Dazzling images come to life on more than 100 trees, including a giant glistening centerpiece that towers 70 feet above the water. During the celebration, guests will also be able to indulge in ALL-NEW delicious holiday treats, experience fabulous holiday shows and entertainment and watch an impressive NEW holiday firework show.

Ice Skating at SeaWorld Orlando

SeaWorld Orlando will be one of the few places Central Floridians can lace up and hit the ice. During the day, park guests will have the opportunity to ice skate at Bayside Stadium. Once night falls, they can sit back and relax as the pros show off what they got with “Winter Wonderland on Ice”. Christmas comes to life on a stage of ice, jewels, and lights as skaters dazzle and delight in this show-stopping, ice skating extravaganza. A sea of sparkling trees and towering fountains dancing in the background come together to create an experience the entire family will not want to miss.

More ALL-NEW Magical Holiday Shows & Entertainment

There are even more ways for families to get into the holiday spirit this year at SeaWorld Orlando. At the end of the night during the Christmas Celebration, guests can be dazzled by the impressive “Holiday Reflections” fireworks show that showcases an impressive fireworks display set to the sounds of the season in the sky above the Sea of Trees.

Holiday cheer can also be found throughout the park with stilt walkers at the Waterfront and in Wild Arctic Plaza, jump-roping toy soldiers, and Elf Story Chair Stacking in Sharks Plaza. Guests also cannot miss the opportunity for photos with Santa, Rudolph and Bumble! Rudolph and Bumble have found a new home this year in Wild Arctic, while Santa can be found at his new workshop in the Shoppes at the Waterfront. Guests can also dine with Santa throughout the Christmas Celebration for an additional cost.

The magical holiday fun continues in Sesame Street Land with the return of the popular Sesame Street Christmas Parade, where guests can see all their favorite Sesame Street characters getting into the holiday spirit. For an additional cost, families who come to the park on Saturday mornings can have breakfast with their friends from Sesame Street. Elmo’s Christmas Wish is also back this year on event mornings at SeaPort Theatre. Visitors can join Cookie Monster, Grover, Zoe and Rosita as they work together to help Elmo find his Christmas wish!

ALL-NEW Decadent Holiday Treats and Drinks

Guests to SeaWorld’s Christmas Celebration can savor the flavors of the holiday season with ALL-NEW food and beverage offerings this year. Traditional flavors like gingerbread, eggnog and peppermint can be found all around the park in new and unexpected ways. There will also be a very special holiday doughnut from an Orlando-based doughnut shop. Some of the NEW food offerings guests can taste at SeaWorld’s Christmas Celebration include:

Monty Cristo Waffle – ham, turkey, Swiss cheese & cranberry glaze

– ham, turkey, Swiss cheese & cranberry glaze Santa’s Sweet & Savory Treat Doughnut Chicken Sandwich – honey Sriracha & pickles

– honey Sriracha & pickles The Main Event – fried turkey breast, andouille stuffing, cranberry gastric & brown gravy

– fried turkey breast, andouille stuffing, cranberry gastric & brown gravy Corn Husk Enconchada Tamale – carnitas & ancho mole poblano sauce

– carnitas & ancho mole poblano sauce Christmas Bread Pudding – brioche bun, white chocolate, raspberry sauce & whipped cream

– brioche bun, white chocolate, raspberry sauce & whipped cream Arroz con Dulce – cinnamon dust & Caribbean rum raisin

– cinnamon dust & Caribbean rum raisin Fresh Baked Deep-dish cookies – M&M, S’mores & Chocolate chip

Guests will be able to sip NEW seasonal drinks while strolling around the park. They can drink either a hot or frozen hot chocolate, or a frozen eggnog or coquito. There are also several NEW holiday cocktails to try, including:

Holiday Peppermint Eggnog – eggnog, white chocolate liquor, vanilla vodka & peppermint schnapps

– eggnog, white chocolate liquor, vanilla vodka & peppermint schnapps Christmas Beer Sangria – apple cider, Tito’s vodka, maple syrup, Christmas ale& cinnamon

– apple cider, Tito’s vodka, maple syrup, Christmas ale& cinnamon Chai Swizzle – chai tea, Bailey’s Irish Cream, simple syrup & cinnamon

– chai tea, Bailey’s Irish Cream, simple syrup & cinnamon Winter Wonderland Hot Toddy – Jack Daniels Honey Whiskey, Jack Daniels Winter Cider & chai tea

For even more holiday dining experiences, guests can head to SeaFire Grill where they can watch their favorite holiday movies while tasting delicious holiday treats. They can also share seasonal culinary delights and refreshing Coca-Cola beverages with friends and family in the NEW Christmas Dining Hall at Voyagers Smokehouse.

More to Celebrate at SeaWorld Orlando

Hanukkah Celebration: Guests can celebrate the Festival of Lights at SeaWorld! From December 18 through December 26, friends and family can view the traditional lighting of the menorah during Hanukkah. Big Bird will also be telling Hanukkah stories throughout the celebrations.

Kwanzaa Festivities: Guests can be part of SeaWorld’s celebration of Kwanzaa! Taking place from December 26 through January 1, guests can enjoy a joyous time of reflection and celebration of African heritage with the nightly lighting of the Kinara. Story Time with Big Bird will also feature Kwanzaa stories throughout the celebrations.

New Year’s Eve: Guests can spend the final day of 2021 enjoying SeaWorld’s Christmas Celebration, then ring in the New Year as vibrant fireworks fill the night sky at midnight on December 31.