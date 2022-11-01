Dennis L. Speigel announced as newest inductee into IAAPA Hall of Fame

CINCINNATI, Ohio — The International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions (“IAAPA”) announced today the selection and induction of Dennis Speigel, Founder & CEO of International Theme Park Services, Inc. (ITPS), into the industry’s prestigious Hall of Fame. The induction will take place at the IAAPA Expo Orlando Florida, Tuesday, November 15, 2022. The annual IAAPA Attractions Expo is the largest conference and trade show in the world for the attractions industry. An estimated 40,000 people from around the world are expected to attend the 2022 IAAPA expo.

Dennis Speigel’s introduction into the amusement park industry began at Coney Island, Cincinnati, Ohio, while in junior high school, starting as an auto gate admissions attendant at the park. He rose to Assistant General manager of Kings Island, Vice President and General manager of Kings Dominion, and Later Vice President of International Development for the Taft Amusement Park Group, founding ITPS in 1983.

To the Hall of Fame, Dennis joins past inductees Walt and Roy Disney, Walter Knott, PT Barnum, George Ferris, George Millay, Harrison “Buzz” Price, and other notable giants of the industry who have spent their lives making monumental contributions to the global leisure industry. Other distinguished inductees in the class of 2022 with Dennis include Joan Ganz Cooney, Xavier Lopez Ancona, and Darrell Metzger.

ITPS has worked on over 500 projects in 55 countries. Speigel has amassed over 12 million air miles traveling the globe during his career, bringing happiness to families on every continent.

Speigel said, “I am humble, honored, and proud to be inducted into the IAAPA Hall of Fame, joining this august group of industry individuals. I have been blessed to work my entire life in an industry that does not put smoke in the skies or pollute the streams; what we do is, at the end of the day, we put smiles on people’s faces and create memories that last a lifetime. What could be better than that!”