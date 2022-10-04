RWS Entertainment Group to produce all mainstage live entertainment for IAAPA Expo November 14-18, 2022

NEW YORK, N.Y. — For the second year in a row, RWS Entertainment Group (RWS) has been selected by IAAPA, the global association for the attractions industry, to provide full creative and production services for the organization’s annual international conference and trade show in Orlando, FL November 14-18. Services provided by RWS will range from scripting and staging to music, media, lighting design and installation. The four-day premier event includes educational programming, receptions, keynote presentations, the award reception and numerous special events.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with IAAPA yet again to produce the global attractions industry’s premier event,” said RWS Founder and CEO Ryan Stana. “From serving on committees to sharing best practices to developing engaging education sessions, RWS Entertainment Group has enjoyed its ongoing partnership with IAAPA and its members. We look forward to again providing world-class production services for this year’s Expo as we celebrate an unprecedented year of growth, in which we acquired Cincinnati-based JRA and UK-based The Entertainment Department (“ted”). The combined expertise of RWS, ted and JRA expands our capabilities to captivate audiences at events such as IAAPA Expo and broaden our reach to markets across the globe.”

RWS will provide stage design and construction, media, graphic and video elements, scripting, music, entertainment, technical, lighting and AV services for all of the events in the IAAPA Theater, including the Lunch and Learn, Opening Ceremony, Welcoming Reception, Leadership Breakfast and Brass Ring Awards.

“We are delighted to bring RWS Entertainment Group back to produce our IAAPA Theater programming,” said Michael Shelton, Vice President and Executive Director, IAAPA North America. “As the attractions industry continues to rebound and rebuild, we are ready to bring industry professionals together to share best practices, gain new perspectives and generate eye-opening ideas that will move our industry forward.”

As part of its Platinum Sponsorship of IAAPA Expo, RWS Entertainment Group will host the Sponsor Spotlight session “RWS Entertainment Group: One Company. Endless Possibilities.” on Wednesday September 16th from 12:35pm-12:55pm on the EDUTalk Stage. In this dynamic, fast-paced session, RWS is excited to introduce IAAPA Expo attendees to its newest subsidiary, ted, which expands its portfolio of services to include AV, fitness and wellbeing, media production, custom merchandise and more. The RWS team will highlight how the acquisitions of JRA and now ted create a complete client trajectory – from planning and design to production and operations – yielding endless possibilities for inspiration, innovation and success. Attendees will also get an exclusive sneak peek at RWS, ted, JRA and Binder Casting’s 2023 anniversary celebrations.