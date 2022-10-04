Epic Waters & Epic Central to host 3rd Annual FlowaPalooza Festival and 2022 FlowTour World Championship

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas — Epic Waters Indoor Waterpark and Epic Central in Grand Prairie, Texas is proud to announce the biggest FlowaPalooza yet! This weekend long, free festival will be filled with live music, family friendly attractions, food trucks, beer garden and much more. While the festival is taking place, Epic Waters will also be hosting the FlowTour World Championships.

Competitors from across the nation and around the world will be vying for over $ 20,000.00 in prize money. Mark your calendars to “Hang Ten” this October 7-9 at FlowaPalooza.

The Grand Lawn will be home to most of the action. The main stage will host free concerts by a number of bands over the three days including; Tejas Brothers, Forgotten Space, Texas Latino and many more. The Family Village will feature several free attractions including a rock- climbing wall, lazer tag, Zorb Balls, Face Painting, Wax Hands and so much more. Other activities taking place on the Grand Lawn will include a Food Truck court and Beer Garden, Epic Circus and a variety of local vendors at the Boho Market.

Indoor at Epic Waters will be the FlowTour World Championships featuring the top competitors from around the world. For this weekend event, access to watch the surf competition is free to everyone at the festival.

The FlowRider is the world’s first and most famous surf simulating machine; there are over 220 FlowRiders installed all over the world. Epic Waters is home to a FlowRider Double (a two-lane attraction), making it the largest FlowRider in North Texas!

The Crew at Epic Waters is excited to host this thrilling surf competition! The FlowTour Championship will give professional FlowRider competitors the chance to show their skills in front of an energized crowd.

“We are absolutely stoked to have Epic Waters host the world championship for the FlowTour,” FlowRider President and COO, Marshall Myrman said, “The support and passion they show for the sport is unparalleled, and they really put on a fantastic event any time they have the opportunity. The effort they put into the event makes the participants feel like the pros they

are! I can’t wait to visit their phenomenal park and enjoy the party!”

The Festival

The Epic Waters Crew is kicking off FlowTour Championship with a jam-packed weekend of free festival fun and EPIC entertainment! FlowaPalooza will feature live music, carnival games, immersive activities, epic circus, tasty cuisine, delicious beverages, door prizes and much more!

The Entertainment

Rock out and enjoy free live music all weekend with a set list full of local bands! Enjoy the feel of Southern California right on our very own Grand Lawn! The perimeter surrounding Epic Waters and Epic Central will come alive with upbeat sounds that will surely make you want to move and groove!

“We are going ALL OUT for our third annual FlowaPalooza festival,” said Richard Coleman, CEO of American Resort Management, the waterpark’s operator. “It’s an honor and an absolute thrill to be chosen to host the world championship competition in 2022. We’re ready to take things to the next level, and excited about the prospect of welcoming new guests from around the world for what we guarantee will be a memorable, world-class event.”

Surfers will be visiting from all over the world to compete in the surf contest of a lifetime, right here in Grand Prairie, Texas! Come for the surf and stay for the festival that is sure to blow 2021 out of the water. FlowaPalooza will be coming to Epic Waters Indoor Waterpark October 7-9.