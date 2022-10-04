Celebrate the Holidays in Hershey beginning Nov. 11

HERSHEY, Pa. — Tis’ the season to plan a holiday visit to Hershey The Sweetest Place On Earth during the most wonderful time of the year! Beginning Nov. 11, 2022, the destination will transform into a winter wonderland full of holiday cheer with festive lights, rides, Santa and all nine of his reindeer, hot chocolate and other sweet attractions.

Hersheypark Christmas Candylane

Hersheypark Christmas Candylane holiday attraction will open to the public on select dates from Nov. 11, 2022, through Jan. 1, 2023, with daily operations starting Dec. 2 (closed Christmas Day); hours vary by day and can be viewed at www.Hersheypark.com/info/hours/.

Christmas Candylane is the only place in the Northeast where guests can get an up-close look at all nine of Santa’s reindeer, including Rudolph. The seasonal event also features more than 5 million twinkling lights, including a dazzling NOEL light show with more than 250,000 dancing lights synchronized to Christmas music; a unique blend of family-friendly rides and six thrilling coasters, weather permitting; holiday shopping in Hershey’s Chocolatetown region; signature hot chocolate and other limited-time sweet treats; and an interactive experience and photo with Santa through Dec. 24.

TREEville trail, a strolling holiday adventure experience in The Boardwalk At Hersheypark region with more than a dozen uniquely decorated trees sharing stories of The Sweetest Place On Earth, begins on Nov. 23 with daily operations starting Dec. 2.

Pre-sale tickets for Christmas Candylane are available online at www.Hersheypark.com. Current 2022 Season Pass Holders can enjoy unlimited visits to Christmas Candylane as part of their year-long perks. 2023 Season Passes are on sale now with a 2022/2023 option that includes unlimited visits and perks to Hersheypark for the remainder of the 2022 operating year and all of 2023 – a great gift idea too!

Hershey Sweet Lights presented by Members 1st Federal Credit Union

Just outside Hersheypark is the separate Hershey Sweet Lights drive-through attraction that kicks off on Nov. 11-13 and then is open nightly from Nov. 18 through Jan. 1, 2023; hours vary. The separately ticketed attraction features two miles of fields and wooded trails decorated with nearly 600 illuminated, animated displays created from about 2 million LED lights. Guests can enjoy the lights from the comfort of their cars while listening to holiday music. Many displays follow unique themes like The 12 Days of Christmas, Fairy Tales, a Victorian Village and Hersheypark rides.

The Official Resorts of Hersheypark

Visitors looking to extend their stay in The Sweetest Place On Earth can book a holiday getaway at The Official Resorts of Hersheypark: The Hotel Hershey luxury accommodation, Hershey Lodge resort and Hersheypark Camping Resort campground, with rates available at www.Hersheypark.com/official-resorts/.

A two-day Hersheypark Christmas Candylane package featuring deluxe accommodations, daily Hersheypark Christmas Candylane tickets and breakfast is available at The Hotel Hershey and Hershey Lodge. Guests at Hersheypark Camping Resort can enjoy the Hersheypark Christmas Candylane camping package with accommodations and Park tickets. All guests receive Free Resort Benefits like free front gate shuttle service and preview hours. Overnight guests of Hershey Lodge receive exclusive access to Hershey’s Water Works at Hershey Lodge indoor pool complex.

Entertainment in Hershey, Pa.

GIANT Center arena and Hershey Theatre venue will host a variety of concerts and shows in November and December to get in the holiday spirit. Tickets for the following shows are available at www.HersheyEntertainment.com.

Nov. 2-3: Taylor Tomlinson at Hershey Theatre

Nov. 6: The State Ballet Theatre of Ukraine’s Sleeping Beauty at Hershey Theatre

Nov. 10: Randy Rainbow at Hershey Theatre

Nov. 11: Kip Moore at Hershey Theatre

Nov. 18: Harry Connick, Jr. at Hershey Theatre

Nov. 21: The Illusionists at Hershey Theatre

Nov. 23: Alton Brown at Hershey Theatre

Nov. 25-27: Jurassic World at GIANT Center

Nov. 29-Dec. 1: Bluey’s Big Play at Hershey Theatre

Dec. 1: The Gaither Vocal Band at GIANT Center

Dec. 3: For King & Country at GIANT Center

Dec. 4: Straight No Chaser at Hershey Theatre

Dec. 5: Lindsey Stirling at Hershey Theatre

Dec. 9: Nikki Glaser at Hershey Theatre

Dec. 20: Pentatonix at GIANT Center

Dec. 21: Trans Siberian Orchestra at GIANT Center

ZooAmerica North American Wildlife Park

ZooAmerica North American Wildlife Park, an 11-acre zoo that cares for more than 200 animals, is open daily from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. (closed on Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day). Winter is a great time to visit the Zoo as many North American animals in the outdoor habitats, like the gray wolves, river otters and Canada Lynx, are more active when the temperature drops.

Tickets are available for purchase online at www.ZooAmerica.com. Regular admission for guests ages 9-61 is $13 plus taxes and fees. Admission for juniors ages 3-8 and seniors ages 62+ is $11 plus taxes and fees. Children 2 and under are free. ZooAmerica is included with a Hersheypark ticket only by accessing the Zoo through the Hersheypark bridge during posted Park hours.

Holiday Dining

There is no better place to eat, drink and be merry than The Sweetest Place On Earth. Hershey, Pa., offers more than a dozen unique dining venues, including casual coffee shops, late-night cocktails, family-friendly dining, four-star cuisine, and everything in between. Seasonal menus will be available at www.DiningInHershey.com.

The Chocolatier Restaurant, Bar + Patio in Hershey’s Chocolatetown will offer a Breakfast with Santa experience and Holiday Breakfast with Hershey Characters. Families can enjoy a delicious breakfast buffet with hints of chocolate, kids’ activities and lots of holiday family fun during Breakfast with Santa on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from Nov. 25 through Dec. 24 from 8-10:30 a.m. The Holiday Breakfast with Hershey Characters is available from Dec. 30 through Jan. 1 from 8-10:30 a.m. Reservations are required and can be made online at www.Hersheypark.com/explore-the-park/things-to-do/dining/the-chocolatier/#santa/.

Seasonal Spa Treatments

Both MeltSpa by Hershey day spa and The Spa At The Hotel Hershey resort spa will offer collections inspired by the season to relieve the hustle and bustle of the holidays with bookings available at www.MeltSpa.com and www.ChocolateSpa.com.

Starting Nov. 1, visitors to The Spa At The Hotel Hershey can experience the Holiday Season Sampler, a seasonal spa package that includes three treatments filled with the sweet aromas of the season. From Dec. 1 through Jan. 31, guests can also indulge in treatments like the Peppermint Hot Chocolate Immersion, a combination of an exfoliating Peppermint Scrub followed by a Chocolate Fondue Body Wrap.

Beginning Dec. 1, MeltSpa by Hershey will offer treatments from their Peppermint Hot Chocolate seasonal collection. Signature chocolate treatments and other classic spa services will also be available.

Around Town

Other attractions around town, including The Hershey Story Museum on Chocolate Avenue, Hershey Gardens and Hershey’s Chocolate World Attraction, will also offer special holiday events and promotions. For additional information, hours, ticket offers and pricing for all holiday happenings in Hershey, please visit www.HersheyPA.com.