ICON Leisure selected as official master design and operational consulting firm for Leander Springs – Central Texas’ first mixed-use, master planned development

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — ICON Leisure, the world’s only end-to-end operational design consulting group specializing in multi-use developments anchored by aquatic and entertainment attractions, has been selected as the official master design and operational consulting firm for Leander Springs. Located in the heart of central Texas, Leander Springs, an iLand Development Group and RGX INVEST project, encompasses 78-acres featuring a lagoon powered by Crystal Lagoons technology, hotel and conference center, retail, restaurants, entertainment, residential and office spaces. ICON Leisure will be playing a significant role in the project from beginning to end. In addition to initial design concepting and construction consulting, ICON Leisure will provide ongoing day-to-day management.

“I have worked on many lagoon and surf park projects over the past decade, and this one is particularly exciting because of its fantastic location in the Texas Hill Country,” said Brian Stovall, managing partner of ICON Leisure. “Leander is in the beautiful and prosperous Austin metro area. A prime location with a local population of more than 70,000 residents, over 2.5 million living in the Austin region, and the visitor base of this dynamic destination is growing every year.”

ICON Leisure is actively engaged in the Leander Springs project, providing design and concept guidance that elevates master planning by contributing efficiency and expertise to the overall plan through a seasoned operator’s lens. Services provided by ICON Leisure for the Leander Springs development include:

Concept design

Business model development

Operating budget

Construction oversight

Owner’s representation

Vendor selection and management

Operational and marketing plan development

Procurement

Staffing plans to include recruitment, hiring and training

Programming

Day to day management and operations

“ICON Leisure brings a holistic perspective to our Leander Springs Live-Work-Play project, by looking ahead from design and construction to operation and management,” said iLand Development Group Partner, Andrey Derevianko “A deep knowledge of our industry, products and suppliers coupled with decades of operating experience gives me great confidence that Leander Springs will wow our future residents, tenants, visitors and the community.”

For those unfamiliar with master design enhanced by operational design consulting, Stovall, a 25-year veteran of the industry explains, “Operational design consulting means considering all facets of daily operations, emergency planning, and guest experience with every development decision. Looking at the project from both the operator and the guest perspective simultaneously, ICON Leisure helps developers navigate the multifaceted complexities of designing, developing, and operating mixed-use developments anchored by lagoons, surf parks, waterparks, and other complimentary entertainment features.”