Swedens Liseberg is Europe’s second-best amusement park

The Swedish theme park in Gothenburg, Liseberg, has been named Europe’s second-best amusement park in the European Star Awards and received awards for four rides. Since 2015 Liseberg has risen from 6th position to 2nd. Liseberg roller coasters were also awarded. Helix as Europe’s 2ndbest steel roller coaster and Mechanica was named Europe’s best thrill ride.

This is the first time in history Liseberg is awarded 2nd place in Europe among major amusement parks. Liseberg representatives attended the awards ceremony in London to accept the prize.

Since 2015 we have gone from 6th to 2nd position in this prestigious list. This is a clear indication that our efforts in park development and investments in new attractions has paid off, and we are utterly proud of this recognition, says CEO, Andreas Andersen.

Several of Lisebergs rides received recognition. Mechanica is deemed Europe’s best thrill ride and Helix is now ranked Europe’s 2nd best steel roller coaster. Balder ranks 5th among wooden roller coasters and Underlandet (Wonderland) is named Europe’s 5th best dark ride.

Having our rides rank among the best in our part of the world is fantastic. It’s clear to us that many of our visitors have been longing to return to an open park free from restrictions, says Daniel Lindberg, head of attractions at Liseberg.

The European Star Award by Kirmes Park & Revue recognizes entrepreneurship, courage, and innovation within the European theme park industry. A panel of international experts review attractions spanning across Europe to select the best of the best.

Liseberg was presented with the awards at an award ceremony at the IAAPA Euro Expo in London this week.

European Star Awards for best theme park 2022

1. Europa-Park, Germany

2. Liseberg, Sweden

3. PortAventura park, Spain

4. Efteling, Netherlands

5. Phantasialand, Germany