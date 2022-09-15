Ride Entertainment to represent Longfish Leisure for North American sales

STEVENSVILLE, Md. — Ride Entertainment, the Gold Standard in the attractions industry for sales and support, is excited to announce a new partnership with Longfish Leisure for all North American sales. The agreement brings the company’s Minisafari cars to Ride Entertainment’s industry-leading portfolio of attraction manufacturers.

“We could not be more excited to represent a company as innovative and unique as Longfish Leisure here in North America,” said Ed Hiller, CEO and Founder of Ride Entertainment. “Any operator, big or small, can benefit from adding this attraction to their arsenal.”

“With their established relationships across the attractions industry and experience with revenue share business models, Ride Entertainment was the clear group to partner with,” said Oliver Lintott, CEO of Longfish Leisure. “We cannot wait to work with Ed and the team to show off the versatility that our Minisafari cars can offer to American family attractions.”

The Minisafari gives young children the opportunity to navigate their own electric, scaled-down versions of Land Rover® vehicles on a custom driving course. Topping out at three miles per hour, even an unused portion of your parking lot can become an adventure!