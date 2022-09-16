Oktoberfest returns to Morey’s Piers with four weekends of German-themed revelry

THE WILDWOODS, N.J. — This fall, Oktoberfest returns to Morey’s Piers in Wildwood, NJ. Guests can enjoy four consecutive weekends of German-themed revelry, live entertainment, kid’s “Rootbier Garten” activity area, and more.

On Friday, September 16 at 5:30 pm, the festivities kick-off with a ceremonial keg tapping of HaufBrau Original beer and the Morey family clad in lederhosen on the Coca-Cola stage at Mariner’s Pier near the Giant Wheel.

A full line-up of bands will also rock the Coca-Cola stage during the Oktoberfest weekends. Musical performances are scheduled for Fridays from 6:30pm-10:30pm; Saturdays from 1:00pm-5:00pm, then again from 6:30pm-10:30pm; and Sundays from 12:30pm-4:30pm.

Wilhelm’s Bier Garten, the home of Oktoberfest, serves ice-cold German draft beer along with local and domestic imports and wine. In addition, visitors can feast on German fare aplenty, including giant Bavarian pretzels, roasted chicken, bratwurst, knockwurst on a pretzel roll, and more.

Jumbo’s Grub & Pub will offer a festive selection of Bavarian pretzels, bratwurst, German potato salad, schnitzel, and more. In addition, thirsty guests can sip on a wide selection of beers on tap and seasonal cocktails. To satisfy a sweet tooth, stands on Mariner’s Pier will have Oktoberfest favorites, including candied and caramel apples and pumpkin funnel cake.

A kid’s zone with a “Rootbier Garten” will be set up near the Wave Swinger, and kids can enjoy a variety of activities, including a pumpkin decorating station.

The Blue Palms Resort and Starlux Hotel offer an OktoberRest stay package for the weekend of October 7-9. The package includes a two-night stay and Oktoberfest ride wristbands valid for the length of stay. Complimentary ride wristbands are based on published room occupancy. Packages start at $101 per night at the Blue Palms Resort and $127 per night at the Starlux Hotel. Packages are available in rooms and suites for 2 to 6 people. To book, please call 609-522-0606 or use code BIER when booking online.