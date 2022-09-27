October 2022
By amusementtoday | September 27, 2022
The October 2022 issue includes:
- 2022 WWA Symposium, Trade Show preview
- The OWA Resort debuts gulf coast’s largest indoor water park
- Throwback GCII coaster headlines Worlds of Fun anniversary plans
- Knott’s Berry Farm to transform, revitalize Fiesta Village in 2023
- Cedar Point reimagines area as The Boardwalk, adding coaster
- Disney gives update, Journey of Water: Inspired by Moana first look
- Bay Beach Amusement Park preparing to add new attractions
- First Zamperla Big WaveZ a huge splash at Jeddah City Walk
- Halloween events preview
- Wisconsin State Fair enjoys successful 2022 run
- Delaware State Fair sets single day record
- Castaway Bay receives a complete makeover from Cedar Fair
- ProSlide Switchback slide opens at Texas’ Splashway Waterpark
- Unique ‘looping’ waterslide from Polin Waterparks debuts in Turkey
- Cedar Fair’s Grand Carnivale remains popular, tours chain’s parks
- Woman of Influence: Natalie Livingston (Solutions Alive, Inc.)
- Schlitterbahn builds Bahn Haus
- Kings Island Haunt event run safety drills, introduces bag policy .. and much more!