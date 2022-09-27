October 2022

By | September 27, 2022


The October 2022 issue includes:

  • 2022 WWA Symposium, Trade Show preview
  • The OWA Resort debuts gulf coast’s largest indoor water park
  • Throwback GCII coaster headlines Worlds of Fun anniversary plans
  • Knott’s Berry Farm to transform, revitalize Fiesta Village in 2023
  • Cedar Point reimagines area as The Boardwalk, adding coaster
  • Disney gives update, Journey of Water: Inspired by Moana first look
  • Bay Beach Amusement Park preparing to add new attractions
  • First Zamperla Big WaveZ a huge splash at Jeddah City Walk
  • Halloween events preview
  • Wisconsin State Fair enjoys successful 2022 run
  • Delaware State Fair sets single day record
  • Castaway Bay receives a complete makeover from Cedar Fair
  • ProSlide Switchback slide opens at Texas’ Splashway Waterpark
  • Unique ‘looping’ waterslide from Polin Waterparks debuts in Turkey
  • Cedar Fair’s Grand Carnivale remains popular, tours chain’s parks
  • Woman of Influence: Natalie Livingston (Solutions Alive, Inc.)
  • Schlitterbahn builds Bahn Haus
  • Kings Island Haunt event run safety drills, introduces bag policy .. and much more!
Issue available for FREE with our Digital Edition!
Download a FREE PDF of the issue!