Apple Industries’ Faceplace Marvel Adventure Lab Outdoor Edition makes European debut at IAAPA Expo London

GREENVALE, New York — Industry leader Apple Industries, manufacturer of faceplace photo booths, introduced the new outdoor version of its blockbuster faceplace Marvel Adventure Lab at the recent IAAPA Expo Europe in London.

The faceplace Marvel Adventure Lab Outdoor Edition has a smaller footprint to suit a variety of outdoor locations such as theme parks, zoos and family entertainment complexes. It offers all the great features of the original faceplace Marvel Adventure Lab, which is considered to be the most innovative photo-vending product on the market. Customers can take photos of themselves and insert them into a customized comic book, posing and joining the action with their favorite Marvel characters including Spiderman, Thor, Black Panther, The Avengers, Guardians of the Galaxy and more!

“Our new outdoor Marvel Adventure Lab opens up fantastic new real estate, where the operator will enjoy a new source of income driven by the global popularity of the Marvel brand and characters,” says company president Scott Avery. “The Marvel Adventure Lab and our other photo booths drew a huge turnout at our show booth. We garnered great interest and a record number of quality leads from operators throughout Europe and the Middle East.”

Operators who missed the London show can experience the Marvel Adventure Lab Outdoor Edition at the IAAPA Expo in Orlando, Florida in November 2022.