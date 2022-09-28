Embed brings tech of transformation to IAAPA Expo Europe 2022

DUBAI, U.A.E. — Transforming the business of fun since 2001, Embed, the ultimate cashless solutions provider for the amusement, entertainment, and leisure industries wowed customers and prospects with breakthrough innovations at the IAAPA Expo Europe show in London, United Kingdom from September 13 to 15.

Transitioning from Coins to Cashless, One FEC at a Time

As per market research, the European FEC equipment market size is expected to reach US$ 755.03 million by the end of 2025. In step with the growing family entertainment center market in the UK, the Embed Mavericks showcased the products that comprise the ultimate cashless system: the award-winning Mobile Wallet, kiosks, card readers, game cards, and RFID wearable media – which were exhibited in the famous Bling Trunk.

“It was an exciting time seeing the family entertainment center sector in Europe growing at such a fast rate, readily embracing cashless solutions like our tech of transformation that propels FECs to the future. We have front-row seats experiencing this at tradeshows like IAAPA Expo, and it’s evident that there is now a massive comeback in the industry based on this year’s attendance,” says Renee Welsh, CEO at Embed.

Back-to-back Media Coverage

Embed and its official distribution partner, Bandai Namco, had an interview with InterGame about their long-standing relationship in the industry and in EMEA. Veltmeijer Group, one of the biggest FEC players in the region, also talked about adopting Embed’s Mobile Wallet solution in an in-depth discussion

Meaningful Meetings

Customers, who are Embed partners and friends, like Funstation, Bandai Namco – Church Farm, Planet Arcade Germany, and Adventure Island graced the Embed booth to catch up, talk about the latest breakthrough innovations, and discuss how to make the best out of their existing system.

What’s Next?

Embed will champion its latest tech of transformation at the upcoming IAAPA Expo Orlando on November 15 to 18. Trade show goers can expect the launch of a new roster of industry-firsts designed to propel businesses to become an FEC of the Future.