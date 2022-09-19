Cotton candy sales are literally bright with Gold Medal’s The Show LED light kit

Making cotton candy just became even more entertaining thanks to Gold Medal’s newest cotton candy machine accessory, The Show LED Light Kit (#2887).

Now, cotton candy machines can attract attention with a bright, colorful display. The Show offers an eye-catching, multi-colored light show experience that can be enjoyed either indoors or outdoors in low lighting. This is a new and creative way for operators to join in the glow-in-the-dark cotton candy trend.

Equipped with an inline LED strip that fits conveniently on the cotton candy machine base, operators can illuminate the spinning of the cotton candy with multiple color modes, strobing or static effects, and an adjustable speed and brightness. A simple three-button controller makes it easy to operate.

President of Gold Medal, Adam Browning says, “Customers want an experience they can’t get anywhere else. The Show is an affordable way to enhance any cotton candy machine operation. It is an interactive fun factor that attracts customers’ attention. The visual effects will be a hit and they’ll enjoy posting this video-worthy display across Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook.”

The Show is made for use on the following Gold Medal cotton candy machine series: The Breeze 3030, The Auto Breeze 3052, Econo Floss 3017, and Super Floss 3077.