Universal Orlando Resort invites families to join gabby from the Dreamworks animation series, Gabby’s Dollhouse, for a Cat-Tastic Dance Party at Universal Studios Florida on Saturday, September 24

ORLANDO, Fla. — Universal Orlando Resort and DreamWorks Animation invite families to show off their best kitty cat moves with Gabby from the hit Netflix series, Gabby’s Dollhouse, at a Cat-tastic Dance Party. Families can join series star Laila Lockhart Kraner and enjoy their favorite songs from the DreamWorks Animation show, including “Sprinkle Party” and “Hey, Gabby! while they learn some purr-ific dance steps along with Gabby and her friends on Saturday, September 24 at Universal Studios Florida.

In addition, Universal Orlando Passholders can take home an a-meow-zing gift bag during this Cat-tastic Dance Party. Passholders can reserve their spot for one of three funky feline parties. For more information about Gabby’s Cat-tastic Dance Party, visit www.UniversalOrlando.com/Appreciation-days .

Universal Orlando Passholders can enjoy amazing benefits as part of Passholder Appreciation Days through September 30. UOAPs will have the opportunity to experience the Award-Winning Theme Park Destination in incredible ways with special perks, including Universal Express Pass discounts, Early Park Admission, an exclusive hotel rate, and much more.