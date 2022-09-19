Goldfinger Monitors and Betson Enterprises host sales summit

JOHN’S ISLAND, S.C. — Goldfinger Monitors is proud to announce the conclusion of its annual Sales Summit in August at its headquarters in John’s Island, South Carolina. Goldfinger Monitors, the leading touch screen monitor solution company, creates the optimal interactive customer experience by providing value through high-quality, innovative touch screens and components.

Betson and Goldfinger’s teams enjoyed a packed agenda that included educational sessions, networking, and motivational speakers.

The day one agenda included a tour of the Goldfinger Facility, round table discussions about the current market, new product unveiling, Q&A sessions with Goldfinger’s engineering team, future marketing and trade show plans, and sales strategies on how to penetrate new markets.

Day two of the sales summit continued with one-on-one meetings, round table discussions, team-building exercises, and discussions of plans for next year’s annual summit.

Along with the education sessions, each Betson salesperson had the opportunity to meet directly with the Goldfinger team and learn about the engineers’ day-to-day operations. This opportunity allowed the Betson team to forge strong relationships with the Goldfinger team and provided in-depth product knowledge for continued success.

Goldfinger introduced the brand relaunch of their monitors using innovative technology such as the industry’s only “flawless touch sensing in all conditions” and improved product quality using best-in-class materials.

“Our mission for the last thirteen years has been “people first” and continues by devoting talent and technology to creating superior products and services coupled with a focus on using innovation to make them the market leader,” stated Jason Bodnar, Chief Technical Officer of Goldfinger.



“The Goldfinger Sales Summit exceeded our expectations this year. After meeting virtually, the last couple of years, it was invaluable to have the whole team together again to realign our future goals,” stated Richard Zayas-Bazan, President of Betson Imperial Parts and Service.