El Dorado Water Park announces phase one opening

PUNTA CANA, Dominican Republic — El Dorado Water Park in Cap Cana, Dominican Republic Announces Its Phase One Opening in Spring 2023!

El Dorado Water Park is set to be the largest and most advanced water theme park in the Caribbean. El Dorado is ideally located in Cap Cana – Dominican Republic, a short 10 minutes’ drive from Punta Cana International Airport (PUJ). The Water Park is poised to become the “must” of the country and surrounding markets.

In partnership with ProSlide Technology, Inc., the industry leader in water ride design, technology and manufacturing, El Dorado has created an outstanding array of innovative water rides, including the TORNADO 60, BehemothBOWL 60, the 6-Lane ProRACER, TWISTER and PIPEline. Additionally, the water park will feature state-of- the-art family rides as well as an expertly engineered KIDZ Zone area complete with slides, water features and bridges. El Dorado will boast the largest wave pool in the Caribbean, a 550-meter length lazy river and an impressive “natural” snorkeling canyon. All these attractions are surrounded by spectacular landscaping, lakes, and water features.

In conjunction with the water park mecca, El Dorado will also feature an iconic 4000 to 5000 seat capacity, Roman Amphitheatre which will play host world class performance artists and sell-out shows.

The conceptualization team includes world leaders in the entertainment and leisure industry with backgrounds in developing world class projects such as Disney, Universal and Atlantis.

El Dorado Park is member of IAAPA (International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions) and WWA (The World Waterpark Association).