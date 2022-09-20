Kings Island Reveals Halloween Haunt’s 2022 full line-up of mazes, scare zones & attractions

MASON, Ohio — Beginning Friday, Sept. 23, roller coasters won’t be the only attractions conjuring up screams at Kings Island. Halloween Haunt returns to the amusement park on Friday and Saturday nights, plus select Sunday nights, Sept. 23 through Oct. 29. The fully transformed park will feature six bone-chilling haunted mazes, four scare zones, three sinister live shows and some of the most hair-raising night rides on the planet. This year, Halloween Haunt comes screaming back with four new, terrifying experiences, including:

NEW HAUNTED MAZE: Hotel St. Michelle – Everyone has heard about the haunting tales of the old Hotel St. Michelle, but are they true? As you sneak into the abandoned hotel, named after the manager’s missing daughter, you eerily find the hotel is not abandoned but very alive in spirit!

Everyone has heard about the haunting tales of the old Hotel St. Michelle, but are they true? As you sneak into the abandoned hotel, named after the manager’s missing daughter, you eerily find the hotel is not abandoned but very alive in spirit! NEW SCARE ZONE: Alien X – When darkness falls, the personnel working inside Area 72 show their true form, and the secrets of Area 72 are revealed. Walk through the displays of alien creatures who have been contained…well most of them.

When darkness falls, the personnel working inside Area 72 show their true form, and the secrets of Area 72 are revealed. Walk through the displays of alien creatures who have been contained…well most of them. NEW SHOW: NyteWalkers – When the acrobatic and action sports world meets Zombies, the perfect theatrical combination of exciting stunts, a suspenseful storyline and creative staging brings a one-of-a-kind adventure.

When the acrobatic and action sports world meets Zombies, the perfect theatrical combination of exciting stunts, a suspenseful storyline and creative staging brings a one-of-a-kind adventure. NEW SHOW: Terror Rising – Terror and evil have risen! This Skull Squad combines the rhythmic step moves of five dancers with thrash, EDM and heavy metal.

To increase safety and provide efficient entry into the park during Halloween Haunt guests will be asked to adhere to a new policy which states that no bags of any kind larger than 6.5” x 4.5” x 2” may be brought into the park after 6 p.m. on Halloween Haunt nights. All bags will be subject to search.

While Kings Island tickets for the Halloween season are available now, the best way to experience Halloween Haunt and Tricks and Treats Fall Fest (the family friendly fall daytime event) is with a 2023 Gold Season Pass available now at the lowest price of the year! Enjoy unlimited Kings Island visits the rest of this year and all of 2023.