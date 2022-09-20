New haunted maze and expanded schedule highlight Kennywood’s Phantom Fall Fest opening this weekend

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — Twenty years after the Phantom and his Scream Team first swarmed the midways of Kennywood to offer tricks and treats, the region’s biggest and best Halloween event is back in action a week earlier than ever.

Kennywood’s Phantom Fall Fest rises from the grave for six weekends of spook-tacular fun beginning Saturday, September 24, with an exclusive Season Passholder Night on Friday, September 23. Expanding to 20 nights of fun for 20 years of frights, 2022’s Phantom Fall Fest adds a new maze, mAlice in Wonderland, one of the boldest in the park’s storied history of Halloween. In all, the Halloween spectacular features seven haunts, four scare zones, and Kennywood’s world-class collection of 30 thrilling rides, including the Steel Curtain, which is open for the first time during Phantom Fall Fest.

“Phantom Fall Fest is Pittsburgh’s biggest and best-value Halloween event, where guests can play all day and fright all night. The can’t-miss event features Kennywod’s popular rides, festive food, and loads of seasonal activities from kids’ dance parties to horrifying haunted houses and scare zones,” said General Manager Mark Pauls. “Our team is raising the stakes for this 20th season of spooky good fun and we look forward to welcoming our valued Season Passholders and guests who dare to join us.”

The new mAlice in Wonderland takes those brave enough through the looking glass to pick a rabbit hole and seal their fate, creating a different experience for every guest. This choose-your-own-adventure maze takes guests down one of two terrifying paths where the evil inhabitants of Wonderland will greet them. But beware of the Red Queen and her subjects – rumor has it they need a new victim…

mAlice in Wonderland joins favorites like Voodoo Bayou, Villa of the Vampire, and Shady Grove Memorial Hospital in the haunted house lineup. Four walkthrough scare zones await, including the new Dead Light District, and the park’s tunnel, filled with fog and fearmakers eager to deliver each night’s first or final scares.

Phantom Fall Fest begins Kennywood’s 20th year of Halloween with a Season Passholder Preview from 6 – 11 p.m. on Friday, September 23, then opens to all guests on Saturday, September 24. Enjoy family-friendly fun during the day with dance parties, friendly fall characters, and favorite rides like Thomas Town and the Merry-Go-Round, decked out in a unique autumn atmosphere. When the sun goes down, fear kicks into gear on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, plus two new bonus Thursday dates, October 20 and 27.

Day or night, dig in to delicious seasonal items such as smothered chicken breast dinners, loaded corn dogs, homemade candy and fudge, and two new buffet experiences featuring a smorgasbord of food to die for: kid-friendly Kenny’s Hoppin’ Halloween Bash and evening feast that includes free admission to mAlice in Wonderland. Treats await in park gift shops, as well, with Phantom Fall Fest merchandise available for purchase.

The best way to experience Phantom Fall Fest is with a Season Pass. 2023 Passes are on sale now, with Gold passes offering free admission for the rest of 2022 plus unlimited visits all of 2023. Platinum Passes offer the best of both worlds with unlimited visits to Phantom Fall Fest and Idlewild’s HALLOWBOO! and all of 2023 at Kennywood, Sandcastle Waterpark, and Idlewild. A Fall Fest Flash Sale offers tickets for just $29.99, the lowest price of the season. For more information on Phantom Fall Fest, visit Kennywood.com.