Area15 announces immersive experiences, promotions for September 2022

LAS VEGAS — AREA15, the immersive art and entertainment district located minutes from the Las Vegas Strip, invites guests to enjoy an array of brand-new events, promotions and experiences this September.

“O’Keeffe: One Hundred Flowers”

Date: Select dates and times will be available throughout September.

Location: The Portal

General admission tickets for guests 13 and older are $30.

Discounted tickets for children under 13, seniors, Nevada locals and military are $23.

Description: “O’Keeffe: One Hundred Flowers” is a timed digital art exhibition encompassing 35 minutes and mapped specifically to fit the nearly 7,000-square-foot Portal. In this vividly immersive experience, O’Keeffe’s paintings come to life in a virtual garden revealing her most celebrated pieces – including a few which are not publicly displayed. Set to an anthemic 12-song soundtrack soundtrack of notable all-female artists, including Nina Simone, Cyndi Lauper and Andra Day, guests can experience the art as if looking through a magnifying glass.



The Funk Hunters: Live in the Portal

Date: Thursday, September 8

Time: Doors open at 9 p.m.

Location: The Portal

Cost: Tickets start at $16 per person. Must be 18 or older to enter. Click here to purchase tickets.

Description: Attendees are invited to get down with The Funk Hunters inside the 360-degree projection-mapped Portal. The Canadian duo brings the party to the dance floor with electro-soul, funk-inspired bass jams.



Official Life Is Beautiful Afterparty with SHIBA SAN in the Portal

Date: Friday, September 16

Time: Doors open at 11 p.m.

Location: The Portal

Cost: Tickets start at $25 per person. VIP table packages are also available starting at $495 for eight guests. Must be 21 or older to attend.

Description: AREA15 invites guests to keep the festival vibes going all night long and step inside the 360-degree projection-mapped Portal as global house music sensation SHIBA SAN takes the stage for an official Life Is Beautiful afterparty.



BT: Live in the Portal

Date: Saturday, September 17

Time: Doors open at 9 p.m.

Location: The Portal

Cost: Tickets start at$20 per person. Must be 21 or older to enter.

Description: Elation and AREA15 present American musician and DJ BT performing live in the projection-mapped Portal. BT, also known as Brian Wayne Transeau, will perform captivating trance and intelligent dance sets with supporting performances by Vangar, Erika K and Christian Jones.



Zimmer: Live in the Portal

Date: Thursday, September 22

Time: Doors open at 8:30 p.m.

Location: The Portal

Cost: Tickets start at$16 per person. Must be 21 or older to enter.

Description: Zimmer will bring his feel-good nu-disco vibes and dreamy soundscapes to the projection-mapped Portal. As part of a new wave of French electronic musicians such as Rone, Superpoze, Paradis and more, Zimmer’s melodic sounds blend techno and disco. After three EPs and his debut album, he returns in 2022 with his new single, “Afterlife.”



Jody Wisternoff + Marsh: Live in the Portal

Date: Friday, September 23

Time: Doors open at 9 p.m.

Location: The Portal

Cost: Tickets start at $17.95 per person. Must be 21 or older to attend.

Description: Anjunadeep record label stars Jody Wistneroff and Marsh will take over the projection-mapped Portal inside AREA15. After decades of success as a popular DJ in the 1980s and 90s in the hip hop and rave scenes, Jody Wisternoff now creates trance-infused progressive house sets as a successful solo artist. Marsh continues to tell his story of healing and inner peace through his enchantingly deep and progressive sound after touring across the globe and creating a vivid catalog of more than 40 releases.



Daytime Stage at The iHeartRadio Music Festival

Date: Saturday, September 24

Time: Doors open at 10 a.m.; performances begin at 11 a.m.

Location: The Grounds

Cost: General admission tickets are $75; VIP tickets with up-close views of the stage are available for $272.50.

Description: The Grounds at AREA15 will feature a star-studded musical lineup for the Daytime Stage at this year’s iHeartRadio Music Festival. The Daytime Stage will feature live performances from Avril Lavigne, 5 Seconds of Summer, Lauv, Chlöe, Willow, Chase Rice, Latto, Carly Pearce, GAYLE and Lauren Spencer-Smith. In addition to live performances from today’s hottest artists, the Daytime Stage will also include fan zones and interactive experiences by iHeartRadio’s brand partners.



Markus Schulz – Down The Rabbit Hole Open To Close

Date: Friday, September 30

Time: Doors open at 9 p.m.

Location: The Portal

Cost: Tickets start at $25 per person. Must be 21 or older to attend.

Description: Markus Schulz will appear inside the projection-mapped Portal for an electrifying performance inside AREA15. Over the past 10 years the German DJ has crafted the individual musical identities of progressive, trance and house into his own unique fusion sound. The combined influence of his headlining DJ sets, Armada and Coldharbour label releases and his prominent Global DJ Broadcast radio show have placed him at the forefront of the U.S. EDM revolution.



AREA15’S RADIANCE WELLNESS PROGRAM INSIDE THE PORTAL:

Guests are invited to explore mind, body and soul at Radiance, AREA15’s new wellness program featuring a variety of ongoing programs including:



Frequency Breathwork

Date: September 13 and 27

Time: Class begins at 7 p.m.

Location: The Portal

Cost: $35 per person.

Description: Guests are invited to a guided conscious breathwork experience by Frequency Breathwork inside The Portal, AREA15’s 3D projection-mapped room. Attendees can immerse themselves in this deep psychedelic experience through the power and safety of their own oxygen supply. While practicing breathwork, guests will be surrounded by immersive visuals wrapping around the space to round out the experience.



Yoga and Wellness with Dray

Date: September 10

Time: Class begins at 7 p.m.

Location: The Portal

Cost: $25 per person.

Description: Tap into a higher version of yourself with an immersive yoga class taught by Dray Gardner in The Portal. Build strength, create awareness and bring your mind and body connection to a new level. Enjoy a class experience like no other, surrounded by state-of-the-art sound and 360-degree projections that will envelop participants during the session. Participants are required to bring their own mats.



Dray Gardner was once crippled by a life-threatening automobile accident and his doctor suggested back surgery, however, Gardner insisted on a more holistic approach. Yoga allowed his mind and body to have brand-new experiences – teaching him balance, discipline, focus, determination, strength, flexibility and peace of mind through meditation.



The Sacred Lounge – A Conscious Community Experience

Date: September 3 and 17

Time: Sessions begin at 11 a.m.; doors open 30 minutes prior

Location: The Portal and Sanctuary Lounge

Cost: General admission begins at $33. Multi-class passes are also available.

Description: Attendees are invited to open their creative pathways and dive deeper into mind, body and spiritual health with Merriliz Monzon and Krystian Eklund. The Sacred Lounge is an eight-week series of 1.5-hour guided classes in AREA15’s projection-mapped Portal incorporating movement, meditation and sound bath healing experiences to empower and awaken the community. Guests will be guided through an experiential process of calming the mind, opening the body’s creative channels and learning techniques to elevate their consciousness for the fulfillment of their purpose.



September sessions include:

Elevate Your Wealth Consciousness on September 3 Wealth is your birthright. Become aware of mental, emotional and spiritual limitations keeping you from fulfilling your financial and personal wealth in every domain of your life. Break free from patterns of self-sabotage through guided contemplation, sacred teachings for wealth and physical release. Magnify true wealth in every relationship – starting with you.

on September 3 Heart-Centric Living on September 17 Your emotions are your guidance system. Your power lies in your ability to honor your emotions, feel them without judgment and harness that strength to move forward with clarity and courage. Learn to trust yourself and your internal world and experience true liberation by developing the capacity to connect to your internal experience through mindfulness. Open your heart and witness your emotions from a place of compassion, understanding and love to initiate the process of healing and healthy integration.

on September 17

AREA15 “AL1V5” Beverage Menu at Oddwood Bar and Sanctuary Lounge

Date: Tuesdays and Saturdays following AREA15 Radiance events

Location: Oddwood Bar and Sanctuary Lounge

Cost: Price varies

Description: Following every Radiance Wellness Program event, attendees can mix and mingle underneath the twinkling branches at Oddwood Bar and Sanctuary Lounge, located in the heart of AREA15. The AL1V5 (pronounced “alive”) menu features wellness-inspired beverages and craft mocktails designed to replenish nutrients and refreshment after class. Guests can try a variety of options including the Ginger Cooler made with orange and lemon juice, almond syrup, egg whites and ginger beer or stay hydrated with the wellness shots such as the Stay Golden made with pineapple, turmeric, lemon and coconut water.



ONGOING EVENTS, ENTERTAINMENT AND PACKAGES:

AREA15 Industry Mondays

Dates: Every Monday throughout September

Location: Select venues throughout AREA15

Time: 8 p.m. to closing

Description: Guests are invited to the recently relaunched Industry Mondays at AREA15. Feel the beats from a variety of DJs on the decks and underneath the glow of Oddwood Bar. Locals will enjoy a 25 percent discount on select activations, experiences and libations inside AREA15 with a local ID every Monday night. Discounts during Industry Night apply to “Wink World: Portals Into The Infinite,” Museum Fiasco, Five Iron Golf and Dueling Axes, as well as food and drinks at The Beast by Todd English and Oddwood Bar. More information at www.AREA15.com/events. After 10 p.m., AREA15 is 21 years or older only.



“Leaves of Light” Drink Specials at Oddwood Bar

Date: Thursdays

Location: Oddwood Bar

Time: 7 to 8 p.m.; 10 p.m. to closing

Description: Every Thursday from 7 to 8 p.m. at Oddwood Bar, guests can enjoy $5 rotating select cocktails. Later in the evening from 10 p.m., reverse happy hour specials are available and include 50 percent off wine, draft beers and house cocktails, $5 bottled beer and 25 percent off specialty cocktails. Live DJs will also be spinning tunes throughout the evening.



AREA15 Block Party Weekends

Dates: Fridays and Saturdays

Location: LIFTOFF Lounge and Bar

Time: 8 p.m.

Description: Every weekend, guests are invited to enjoy summertime vibes at the LIFTOFF Lounge and Bar Block. The Block Party includes drink specials, food trucks, outdoor games, rides on LIFTOFF, a panoramic skyline experience and sounds provided by live DJs. Drink specials include $20 buckets of beer and Casamigos tequila flights.



Insider Package

The most exclusive way to explore AREA15 is through the Insider Package. AREA15’s Insider Package must be booked at least three days in advance. This three hour package is available for four to 16 guests. Additional tickets, upgrades and add-ons are available upon request at an additional cost.



AREA15’s Insider Package includes:

Expedited entry into AREA15

AREA15 Ambassador greeting and welcome

Admission to LIFTOFF and LIFTOFF Lounge One 20-ounce AREA15-branded souvenir Pathwater per person and one 24-ounce premium specialty beverage per person



Family-style meal at The Beast by Todd English

One premium cocktail or beverage per person included during meal

Expedited admission into Wink World: Portals to the Infinite

Expedited admission into Museum Fiasco

Experience Passes

For guests seeking to enter other dimensions, touch the sky, fly like a bird, discover alternate realities and transport into portals beyond their imagination all in one day, AREA15 offers three exclusive Experience Passes, including the Seeker, Explorer and Voyager Pass bundles.



AREA15’s Seeker Pass includes entry to four experiences, including Birdly, Brainstorm, Particle Quest and Wink World: Portals Into The Infinite. The Explorer Pass offers admission to seven experiences, including Birdly, Brainstorm, LIFTOFF, Museum Fiasco, OZ Ride, Particle Quest and Wink World: Portals Into The Infinite. AREA15’s Voyager Pass includes access to Army of the Dead, Birdly, Brainstorm, Illuminarium, LIFTOFF, Museum Fiasco, OZ Ride, Particle Quest and Wink World: Portals Into The Infinite.



Experience Passes can be redeemed daily from noon to 9:30 p.m.



