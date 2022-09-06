Universal Orlando’s Halloween Horror Nights 2022 opens tonight – summoning guests to brave terrifying haunts that go beyond their wildest nightmares

ORLANDO, Fla. — Universal Orlando’s Halloween Horror Nights, the world’s premier Halloween event, opens tonight and will run for a record-breaking 43 select nights through October 31.

This year’s chilling lineup unleashes top names in horror and pop culture alongside a host of original abominations that spawn disturbing twists on Halloween traditions in 10 eerily immersive haunted houses and five scare zones – each filled with hordes of menacing creatures. And when guests need a break from the scares, they can enjoy two outrageous live shows, sink their teeth into a “killer” menu of uniquely themed food and beverage, shop the latest merchandise in a new Halloween Horror Nights Tribute Store and enjoy Universal Studios Florida’s most exciting attractions.

See below for more details of the terrors that await at Universal Orlando’s Halloween Horror Nights 2022:

10 HORRIFYING HAUNTED HOUSES

While attempting to survive the night, guests will navigate 10 haunted houses where they will:

step into a surreal living nightmare in “ The Weeknd: After Hours Nightmare ” with grotesque characters and themes inspired by the multi award-winning artist’s record-breaking music and short films

” with grotesque characters and themes inspired by the multi award-winning artist’s record-breaking music and short films come face-to-face with the merciless Michael Myers in “ Halloween ” as they make their way through his dilapidated home and chilling moments from the classic 1978 film

” as they make their way through his dilapidated home and chilling moments from the classic 1978 film get caught in the middle of a bloodthirsty battle between notorious horror icons, The Wolf Man, Dracula and The Mummy in “ Universal Monsters: Legends Collide ”

” find themselves trapped in two horror masterpieces – Freaky and The Black Phone – in “ The Horrors of Blumhouse ”

” encounter six original haunted houses unearthed by the diabolical masterminds of Universal Orlando’s Entertainment team – each designed to bring the most visceral fears to life. Guests will try to escape: a coven of seemingly beautiful flapper witches in a lively 1920s speakeasy where something sinister is brewing beneath in “ Spirits of the Coven ” swarms of revolting insects that have been unleashed in “ Bugs: Eaten Alive ” the horrifying, legendary creature – the Chupacabra – while venturing through a colorful village in “ Fiesta de Chupacabras ” treacherous monsters and fiends of all kinds that are hell bent on taking over and destroying the world in “ Hellblock Horror ” undead fishermen in their watery graves in “ Dead Man’s Pier: Winter’s Wake ” subway tunnels of an abandoned, toxic city where mutated humans are fighting for survival in “ Descendants of Destruction ”



FIVE CHILLING SCARE ZONES

Mobs of “scareactors” lurk in the fog to prey upon guests within five scare zones throughout the theme park where guests will:

face The Pumpkin Lord and all his devious subjects in “ Horrors of Halloween ”

” narrowly escape scarecrows who will stop at nothing to harvest souls in “ Scarecrow: The Reaping ”

” run for their lives from bloodthirsty trick-or-treaters during a terrifying 1950s Halloween parade-gone-wrong in “ Sweet Revenge ”

” brave an ominous Halloween thunderstorm within a ghastly cemetery in “ Graveyard: Deadly Unrest ”

” encounter an evil sorceress bringing forth an army of ravenous monstrosities in “Conjure the Dark”

TWO LIVE SHOWS

When guests need a breather from the terror, they can enjoy two new scary-good shows including:

Ghoulish! A Halloween Tale which follows the Grim Reaper on the undertaking of what happens beyond the grave as popular, eerily remixed music brings the waters of the Universal Studios lagoon to life

which follows the Grim Reaper on the undertaking of what happens beyond the grave as popular, eerily remixed music brings the waters of the Universal Studios lagoon to life Halloween Nightmare Fuel Wildfire –a sequel tolast year’s fan-favorite “Halloween Nightmare Fuel” – featuring a new Dreamer in the depths of a new nightmare set to a heart-pounding metal, rock and electronica soundtrack

TOP TIPS TO EXPERIENCE UNIVERSAL ORLANDO’S HALLOWEEN HORROR NIGHTS

To help guests make the most of their experience at Universal Orlando’s Halloween Horror Nights, here are some of the top tips for planning a visit:

Purchase tickets in advance as some event nights are already sold out. If you’re looking for less crowds, consider visiting on weeknights or early in September. The best way to experience Halloween Horror Nights is with a stay at a Universal hotel. Hotel guests receive loads of exclusive benefits like the opportunity to get to the scares faster with access to a dedicated entry gate for the event, and more. Keep the nightmares going with a selection of Frequent Fear Pass options that include the opportunity to experience the scares again and again. Take advantage of event upgrades to take the fear to the next level, including the guided Halloween Horror Nights R.I.P. Tour, which provides front-of-the line access to all haunted houses. The Halloween Horror Nights Express Pass is also available, which allows guests to skip the regular lines one time at all haunted houses, plus at participating rides and attractions. Another way to get to the scares faster is with a Scream Early Ticket. These ticketholders get access to Universal Studios Florida beginning at 3 p.m. to enjoy the theme park’s thrilling experiences. Then at 5 p.m., guests are placed in reserved Stay & Scream areas – so they’re already in the park when Halloween Horror Nights opens that evening.

Download the Official Universal Orlando Resort App for maps, wait times, show times and more. The app also features a new Halloween Horror Nights Trivia game where guests race against the clock (and other players) coast-to-coast in an interactive, multi-level mobile experience inspired by some of this year’s haunts.