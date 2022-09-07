accesso and Village Roadshow Theme Parks ink long-term extension to multifaceted technology partnership

ORLANDO, Fla. — accesso Technology Group plc (AIM: ACSO), the premier technology solutions provider for attractions and venues worldwide, has announced an extension to its agreement with Village Roadshow Theme Parks (VRTP), through which VRTP will continue use of accesso ticketing, virtual queuing, guest experience management and distribution technologies at five of its properties – Warner Bros. Movie World, Wet’n’Wild Gold Coast, Sea World (Australia), Australian Outback Spectacular and Paradise Country – through 2027, with the option to extend further through 2029.

Headquartered on the stunning Gold Coast, “Australia’s holiday playground,” VRTP is Australia’s largest theme park operator, welcoming millions of guests annually to enjoy some of the most thrilling entertainment, rides and slides available anywhere in the world – from hyper-coasters to animal encounters and dinner show productions. Since 2018, VRTP has leveraged the end-to-end suite of accesso technologies tailored to the attractions industry to deliver a reimagined, contactless experience for its guests, both on- and off-site.

“Since partnering with Accesso, we have worked closely with their team to successfully implement their technology to our properties and enhance our customer experience,” said Bikash Randhawa, VRTP COO. “We look forward to continuing working with them and seeing what our teams will accomplish together over the years to come.”

VRTP’s holistic integration of accesso technology encompasses four unique solutions:

The patented accesso LoQueue suite of virtual queuing solutions allows VRTP to free its guests from physical queues, empowering them to explore all its attractions have to offer. Unlike more simple ride reservation systems, accesso LoQueue virtual queuingaccounts for unpredictable variables such as inclement weather or ride down time, automatically revising wait times and fostering a better guest experience.

The accesso ticketing distribution platform provides operators like VRTP access to an expansive network of global ticket distribution channels, reaching more than 1 billion consumers worldwide. The solution allows ticket sales to be made in real time, eliminating the need for ticket allocations.

“Through our partnership with Village Roadshow Theme Parks, our full range of technology solutions works seamlessly together to reduce friction in the guest experience while driving improved operational and financial results,” said Steve Brown, accesso CEO. “We are thrilled to have extended this partnership and look forward to working hand-in-hand with Village Roadshow Theme Parks to continue meeting and exceeding their guests’ expectations for years to come.”