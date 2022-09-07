Universal Orlando Resort reveals additional benefits to celebrate its biggest fans during passholder appreciation days

ORLANDO, Fla. — Universal Orlando Resort reveals extra benefits as part of Passholder Appreciation Days to celebrate the Universal Orlando Passholder family. Starting today, and through September 30, UOAPs will have the opportunity to experience the Award-Winning Theme Park Destination in incredible ways with exclusive perks that include an exclusive hotel rate, special discounts, passholder merchandise, and much more exclusively available during Passholder Appreciation Days.

Here are some of the additional benefits that Universal Orlando Passholders can enjoy starting today:

Exclusive theme park entrance : Starting today, UOAPs will have access to an exclusive group gate entrance at Universal Studios during select hours to enjoy some of pop culture’s most beloved stories and characters.



Universal Express Pass Discount: Universal Orlando Passholders can save up to 30% on select Universal Express passes to enjoy all of the thrills and excitement of Universal Studios Florida and Universal's Islands of Adventure.



Early Park Admission: All Passholders can access Universal Studios Florida up to an hour before regular guests to enjoy their favorite lands and attractions, including the Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Diagon Alley. Plus, Three Park–passholders can also enjoy all the thrills and relaxation that Universal's Volcano Bay offers one hour early until September 30.



: All Passholders can access Universal Studios Florida up to an hour before regular guests to enjoy their favorite lands and attractions, including the Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Diagon Alley. Plus, Three Park–passholders can also enjoy all the thrills and relaxation that Universal’s Volcano Bay offers one hour early until September 30. Gabby’s Cat-tastic Dance Party: DreamWorks Animation invites UOAP families to show off their most a-meow-zing moves with Gabby from Gabby’s Dollhouse at Universal Studios Florida on Saturday September 24, to learn some paw-some dance steps along with their favorite songs like “Sprinkle Party” and “Hey, Gabby!” More details including how Passholders can reserve their spot will be revealed soon. The hit series Gabby’s Dollhouse can be watched on Netflix.