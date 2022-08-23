Scott’s Summer Tour 2022: CEO visits customers in Southwest and Midwest

ST. LOUIS — Intercard is known for great customer service because the company listens to the voice of the customer. In August 2020 CEO Scott Sherrod went out on the road to see how customers were doing as the industry reopened after the initial COVID-19 shutdown. This informal research road trip has since become an annual event dubbed “Scott’s Summer Tour.”

The 2022 tour took place in early August and covered the Midwest and Southwest including stops at Main Event in Albuquerque, New Mexico and Dogwood Social House in Cape Girardeau, Missouri. During his visits Sherrod chatted with operators and customers about their experience with Intercard’s cashless technology.

“A number of operators noted that credit card use is up and we think that is the most significant current trend,” said Sherrod. “We anticipated that a few years ago and developed the Impulse reader. It takes credit cards as well as debit cards and helps our customers to stay ahead of the trend.”

Sherrod and Intercard global marketing director Lynda Brotherton-Sherrod also took time to check out the games including a very zoomy motorcycle ride that gets a lot of “smiles to the gallon.” It is a summer tour, after all.