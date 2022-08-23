Chicago is glowing purple as “Prince: The Immersive Experience” is now open

CHICAGO — Chicago is glowing purple this summer, as Prince: The Immersive Experience is now open. Presented by Superfly in partnership with The Prince Estate, attendees are invited to fully immerse themselves in the music and life of Prince. Tickets are on sale now at PrinceTheExperience.com.

Designed for music lovers young and old, Prince fans, families and everyone in between, the interactive trip takes visitors through more than 10 multidimensional spaces, where they can experience Prince’s life, creative evolution, and original sound in a new and illuminating way. Step inside the Purple Rain album cover; head into Prince’s beloved Paisley Park workspace Studio A to mix an iconic greatest hit; and get down to an audiovisual dance party designed by Prince’s lighting designer, Roy Bennett. Powered by Bose, the experience features speakers and equipment from the world-renowned brand that will deliver immersive audio to fans as they explore Prince’s catalog of hits. The Experience also features historic wardrobe pieces, photography, instruments, and much more courtesy of The Prince Estate. Prince: The Immersive Experience is located at The Shops at North Bridge on the Magnificent Mile at 540 N. Michigan Avenue (corner of N. Michigan and E. Ohio St.).

JRA – Part of RWS Entertainment Group collaborated with Superfly’s internal creative and production teams and The Prince Estate to provide planning, design and implementation for Prince: The Immersive Experience.

“It is an absolute honor to partner with The Prince Estate to create an experience that celebrates Prince’s legendary music and the visionary way that he lived his life. I’m excited for fans to immerse themselves in Prince’s creative world in a way that has never been done before. I know I will forever be changed by working on this project and I hope this interactive trip will inspire visitors to express themselves as passionately as Prince did,” said Superfly Co-Founder Kerry Black, who leads Superfly’s music experiences division.

Prince: The Immersive Experience is open in Chicago through October 9. Guests can reserve timed entry tickets starting at $39.50. Tickets are available for purchase by visiting PrinceTheExperience.com. VIP and Flex access tickets, as well as corporate and private group bookings, are also available.