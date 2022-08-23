Fairytale Farm announces family-friendly Halloween event

Fairytale Farm has announced its 2022 Halloween event, which will be running right through the October half-term, from 22nd to 30th October 2022.

Called ‘Scarily Ever After’, the event will feature fairytale baddies, as owner Nick Laister explains:

“Once upon this Halloween, the Sea Witch has changed her ways, or so she tells us. So, instead of stealing the voices of little mermaids, this ogrish octopus is giving away mermaid singing tips to Fairytale Farm visitors during her mer-sing-along sessions! These will be running every day from 22nd to 30th October.”

Nick adds: “The Sea Witch can’t resist a bit of mischief though; she has brought her beloved eels so she can view the outside world from her Enchanted Lair! Join in our trail activity and count the times you spot the Sea Witch’s slithering eel minions, Flotsam and Jetsam, who will be spying on you down the Enchanted Walk trail! Let the Sea Witch know when you arrive at her Enchanted Lair and receive a reward for out-spying Flotsam & Jetsam!”

There are many more activities running through the day, including a pumpkin patch, where every child can pick a free pumpkin for Halloween and carve your own Jack o’ Lantern in our pumpkin carving marquee.

Nick continues: “You can even enter your pumpkin into our Paint-a-Pumpkin competition: Paint a funny, scary or cute face/design on your pumpkin in our Creepy Crafts marquee, and you could win a free family ticket!”

In addition to the pumpkin carving, there will be spooky indoor craft activities. Nick says: “Have frighteningly good fun getting creative with Ribberty Rabbit Crafting who will be joining us again in our Creepy Crafts Corner. Plus, If you come dressed frightfully boo-tiful for the occasion you will receive a sweet treat at admissions!”

As Nick explains, there will be many more activities taking place: “Don’t miss Mother Goose and friends, who will be ready for trick or treating in their haunted forest glade and our mice will be scurrying around in the alleyways of Mouse Town ready to ‘Boo’ you!”

Tickets can be booked at the Fairytale Farm website. Visitors only need to buy standard entry tickets for this event; there are no special event tickets.

Fairytale Farm is currently running its Fairytale Festival 2022, which features interactive fairy tale storytelling, a puppet show, crafts and summer games, and will run every day until 4th September 2022.