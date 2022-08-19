Extreme Engineering announces addition of new Chief Operating Officer and the promotion of key company executives

ATHENS, Texas — Extreme Engineering, the global supplier and creator in family-friendly attractions, is pleased to announce the addition of Rob Wyatt as Chief Operating Officer, along with the promotion of two internal leaders to continue to drive expansion and exceptional service to the company’s clients. Phil Wilson has been promoted to the position of Chief Development Officer and Kris Benken to Vice President of Business Development.

With more than 30 years of experience in global design and project management, Rob Wyatt is known for his focus on leading entertainment project developments to deliver solutions that provide commercial success and mutual benefit to the location’s area and local culture. Wyatt has applied his philosophy and expertise across global award-winning complex projects for theme parks, attractions, museums, aquariums, and corporate centers. He is an active member of the Themed Entertainment Association (TEA), the International Council of Shopping Centers (ICSC), and IAAPA, the global association for the attractions industry. Wyatt holds a Master of Fine Arts from California State University, and a Bachelor of Arts from Southern California College.

Phil Wilson has been with Extreme Engineering since its inception in 1995, when he founded the company with his father, Jeff. He has helped grow Extreme Engineering to become one of the most respected manufacturers and suppliers in the industry. Through Phil’s creativity and marketing communications, Extreme Engineering has been globally recognized many times, earning significant awards including “Best New Product” five years in a row, along with 16 international amusement industry awards to date. In his new role, he will oversee all strategic partnerships, global marketing, fabrication services, custom attraction development and new product concepts. A natural marketer and ambassador for the global attractions industry, Wilson is an active volunteer with IAAPA, having served on the Board of Directors and several committees. He is also a member of the TEA. Wilson holds a Bachelor of Arts from California State University and is an IAAPA Certified Attractions Executive (ICAE).

Kris Benken joined Extreme Engineering in 2015, and quickly grew in his leadership and salesmanship skills, applying them to projects around the world. A Florida native, he spent the early part of his career working in the hospitality industry and later managing several amusement attractions. In his role, Benken will lead all adventure ride sales, sales support and sales strategies. He is also a member of TEA and serves on IAAPA committees. Benken holds a Bachelor of Arts from Florida State University.

“We are excited by these announcements, which will help us in our next chapter of continued growth and success,” said Jeff Wilson, founder and CEO, Extreme Engineering, “Rob is the right choice for our executive team with his strong track record of innovation, execution, producing excellence that drive results for clients. Phil and Kris are incredible professionals who understand the attractions industry. They have remained forward-focused, especially as we have worked through the global impact of COVID 19. Phil understands the attractions industry better than anyone I know and will continue to push us in new ways. Kris always puts his clients’ needs first and will remain committed to identifying new client solutions to meet their ever-changing needs.”

An engineering design and fabrication firm, Extreme Engineering is the primary supplier in family-friendly attractions including the Cloud Coaster, High-Action Adventure parks, ziplines, and other theme park attractions. Additionally, the company is known for innovative design solutions for aviation, transportation, farming, and green energy industries.