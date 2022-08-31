Quassy: 31st Annual Oktoberfest slated Sept. 24 & 25

MIDDLEBURY, Conn. — The 31st Annual Oktoberfest will take place Sept. 24 & 25 at Quassy Amusement Park, 2132 Middlebury Road, here.

Oktoberfest, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days, will feature live music starting at 1 p.m., as well as German food and beer. Admission to the open-air Oktoberfest Pavilion is free with $10 charged for parking at Quassy. There are fees for food, beverages, rides and other park attractions.

Featured entertainment on Saturday will be the Beer Hall Boys from Chicopee, Mass, with the John Stevens Polka Band, Swoyersville, Pa., performing Sunday.

The park’s rides and attractions operate during Oktoberfest starting at 11 a.m. The waterpark closes Sept.11 for the season.