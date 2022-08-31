Universal Orlando Resort reveals extensive, sinfully-delicious menu for Halloween Horror Nights 2022

ORLANDO, Fla. — Universal Orlando Resort cooks up a “killer” menu this fall featuring more than 75 items inspired by the season and the macabre lineup of terror guests will brave at Halloween Horror Nights 2022. From themed food and beverage locations within the event filled with new treats and fan-favorites (pizza fries, anyone?) to tasty offerings with a horrifying twist at select CityWalk locations and Universal hotels, guests can fuel up for the fear with frighteningly good fare across the entire destination beginning September 2 through October 31.

This year’s delectable menu was created by Universal Orlando’s award-winning executive chefs and culinary team and delivers the most expansive selection in Halloween Horror Nights history. As they navigate the world’s premier Halloween event, guests can satiate their appetite for fright with elevated, Halloween-inspired cuisine along with specialty items themed after the terrifying experiences invading this year’s event. Highlights include the “Save Your Tears” signature cocktail inspired by “ The Weeknd: After Hours Nightmare ,” the “Maggot Covered Cheese Dog” inspired by the “Bugs: Eaten Alive” original haunted house and Halloween Horror Nights staples like Pizza Fries, Twisted Taters and more.

Here are some of the items guests can sink their teeth into this fall at Universal Orlando Resort:

The Menacing Menu of Halloween Horror Nights 2022

While taking a break from the scares, guests can savor delicious delights that include the annual “must-eats,” new items inspired by this year’s sinister lineup, and appetizing, photo-worthy dishes created exclusively for the event. This year’s selection also includes a variety of gluten-free, vegetarian and vegan options – so there’s something for every palate. Menu items include:

Major Sweets Ice Cream Sandwich (inspired by “Sweet Revenge” scare zone): Candy-corn sugar cookies filled with sweet corn ice cream (vegetarian)

Candy-corn sugar cookies filled with sweet corn ice cream (vegetarian) Maggot Covered Cheese Dog (inspired by “Bugs: Eaten Alive” original haunted house): A Korean-style hot dog with fresh mozzarella, rolled in puffed rice, topped with gochujang drizzle and black sesame seeds

A Korean-style hot dog with fresh mozzarella, rolled in puffed rice, topped with gochujang drizzle and black sesame seeds Save Your Tears Signature Cocktail (inspired by “The Weeknd: After Hours Nightmare” haunted house): This signature drink mixes bourbon, peach brandy, single-pressed lemon juice, agave nectar and bitters – topped with peach bursting boba and served in a souvenir cup

This signature drink mixes bourbon, peach brandy, single-pressed lemon juice, agave nectar and bitters – topped with peach bursting boba and served in a souvenir cup Lil’ Boo’s Spicy Pumpkin Bun (inspired by “Horrors of Halloween” scare zone): A steamed bun filled with spicy butternut squash influenced by the beloved Halloween Horror Nights character (vegetarian)

A steamed bun filled with spicy butternut squash influenced by the beloved Halloween Horror Nights character (vegetarian) Garlic Philly Cheese “Stake”: Tender shaved beef served on a black hoagie slider roll with caramelized onions, peppers, sautéed mushrooms, muenster cheese sauce and roasted garlic aioli

Tender shaved beef served on a black hoagie slider roll with caramelized onions, peppers, sautéed mushrooms, muenster cheese sauce and roasted garlic aioli Burning Skull: Includes tequila, lime juice, simple syrup, mango nectar, pineapple juice, smoked chili bitters, jalapeno and basil concentrate, shaken and served in a light-up molded skull cup

Includes tequila, lime juice, simple syrup, mango nectar, pineapple juice, smoked chili bitters, jalapeno and basil concentrate, shaken and served in a light-up molded skull cup Día de los Muertos themed items: Includes offerings inspired by Latin flavors such as Tamales Día de los Muertos (gluten-free) – pork tamales topped with red mole sauce and cotija cheese; and Roasted Sweet Potato & Mushroom Street Tacos (vegan and gluten-free) – roasted sweet potato and mushroom tacos topped with onions, vegan crumbled cheese and cilantro; also served with birria consommé

Includes offerings inspired by Latin flavors such as (gluten-free) – pork tamales topped with red mole sauce and cotija cheese; and (vegan and gluten-free) – roasted sweet potato and mushroom tacos topped with onions, vegan crumbled cheese and cilantro; also served with birria consommé Fried Zombie Brains: Fried cauliflower florets tossed in spicy gochujang sauce and garnished with toasted sesame seeds and scallions (vegan)

Fried cauliflower florets tossed in spicy gochujang sauce and garnished with toasted sesame seeds and scallions (vegan) Petrified Rat Tails: Funnel fries with creamy crab dip, sliced scallions and seasoned with herbs and spices

Funnel fries with creamy crab dip, sliced scallions and seasoned with herbs and spices Tombstone Red Velvet Cake Pop: A red velvet cake pop coated in buttercream on a bed of crushed chocolate cookie crumbs and garnished with white chocolate bones (vegetarian)

A red velvet cake pop coated in buttercream on a bed of crushed chocolate cookie crumbs and garnished with white chocolate bones (vegetarian) Pizza Skull: Pepperoni and cheese stuffed skulls served with a marinara dipping sauce

Pepperoni and cheese stuffed skulls served with a marinara dipping sauce Returning fan-favorites: Pizza Fries: Fries piled high with sausage, pepperoni, marinara sauce and loads of cheese. Also available this year are Vegan Pizza Fries – topped with marinara sauce, vegan cheese, vegan pepperoni and vegan sausage crumbles. S’mores Fries: Sweet potato fries drizzled with melted chocolate, graham cracker crumbs and marshmallows Traditional Twisted Taters (vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free options): Fried spiralized ribbon potato thinly sliced and skewered with season salt, garlic parmesan, sour cream & chives, or ghost pepper seasoning options. Guests can also enjoy the variations Blood ‘n Guts Twisted Tater – smothered with chili and roasted red pepper queso; and Fiery Twisted Tater with Queso (vegetarian) – complete with white cheese sauce and sprinkled with flaming hot crunchy cheese puffs, and ghost pepper seasoning



Themed Treats at Universal CityWalk and Universal Orlando’s Hotels

The taste of Halloween Horror Nights will bleed into select venues at Universal CityWalk and Universal’s hotels, which will also feature menu selections inspired by the season. At Universal CityWalk, guests can indulge in the new Black Magic Milkshake (gluten-free) at The Toothsome Chocolate Emporium & Savory Feast Kitchen, featuring pumpkin dulce de leche ice cream with a hazelnut-and-tombstone-sprinkled rim – topped with a cauldron filled with gummy “severed body parts” over whipped flames. Also, the Red Coconut Club will transform to the Dead Coconut Club this fall as it dons a new theme and menu highlighting the Universal Monsters.

Plus, all eight Universal hotels will offer Universal Monsters-themed drinks, including The Mummy (vodka, blueberry-flavored energy drink, blue Caribbean liqueur, simple syrup, and lemon juice), The Wolf Man (whiskey, black raspberry-flavored liquor, and pineapple juice) and Dracula (tequila and Bloody Mary mix garnished with olives and celery). And for the first time ever, the Sunset Lounge at Universal’s Endless Summer Resort – Dockside Inn and Suites will become a Halloween paradise featuring a unique mix of décor that blends traditional Halloween and tropical beach items.

Universal Orlando’s Halloween Horror Nights begins this Friday, September 2 and runs select nights through Monday, October 31 – unleashing 10 movie-quality haunted houses inspired by everything from pop culture and cinematic greats to unfathomable original abominations, five scare zones filled with hordes of gruesome creatures, and two outrageous live shows that will showcase compelling performances. Guests can also stock up on a variety of new merchandise to commemorate the scares they faced at Halloween Horror Nights – including apparel, hats, backpacks, collectibles and more themed after this year’s collection of horror – and enjoy Universal Studios’ most exhilarating attractions.