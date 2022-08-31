Six Flags announces 2022-2023 special events lineup

ARLINGTON, Texas — Six Flags Over Texas, the Thrill Capital of Texas, today announced a robust lineup of special events during the 2022 and 2023 seasons. Returning guest favorites and new offerings create endless opportunities for fun all year long. Event highlights for the 2022/2023 seasons include:

NEW – Coca-Cola Dreamworld Experience — Weekends through September 5, Six Flags and Coca-Cola present the launch of a new multi-platform Dreamworld Arcade to help inspire park guests to discover the magic of dreaming through a whimsical digital experience. The experience, as well as Coca-Cola’s limited-edition Dreamworld beverage, will be available at the park during this event;

Weekends through September 5, Six Flags and Coca-Cola present the launch of a new multi-platform Dreamworld Arcade to help inspire park guests to discover the magic of dreaming through a whimsical digital experience. The experience, as well as Coca-Cola’s limited-edition Dreamworld beverage, will be available at the park during this event; Fright Fest — September 24 through October 31, Dallas & Fort Worth’s scariest and best Halloween event is better than ever with new haunts, live entertainment, and the return of Arania;

September 24 through October 31, Dallas & Fort Worth’s scariest and best Halloween event is better than ever with new haunts, live entertainment, and the return of Arania; NEW – Kids Boo Fest — September 24 through October 30, this daytime event provides families with Halloween activities, entertainment, and other not-so-scary experiences;

September 24 through October 30, this daytime event provides families with Halloween activities, entertainment, and other not-so-scary experiences; NEW – Oktoberfest Food Festival — September 17 through October 30, features a huge selection of craft and seasonal beers, delicious German fare, and festive German music;

September 17 through October 30, features a huge selection of craft and seasonal beers, delicious German fare, and festive German music; Holiday in the Park — November 19, 2022 through January 1, 2023, view millions of dazzling lights, a full lineup of holiday shows, and Santa throughout this magical wonderland;

November 19, 2022 through January 1, 2023, view millions of dazzling lights, a full lineup of holiday shows, and Santa throughout this magical wonderland; Spring Break — March 11 through 19, 2023 , the park is open daily for Spring Break. There’s no better way to take a break from school than to spend a day outdoors with us!

, the park is open daily for Spring Break. There’s no better way to take a break from school than to spend a day outdoors with us! NEW – Summer Vibes — June 3 – 30, 2023, keeps the summer energy high with refreshing entertainment, specialty food items and more.

Visit sixflags.com/overtexas/events for dates and complete event details.

The popular Seasonal Dining Pass is back!

The re-launched dining program offers guests with a Seasonal Pass or Membership a convenient way to fuel up for their day. The Seasonal Dining Pass allows up to two meals per visit with a 3-hour window between meals. And those who purchase their pass or membership by September 5, 2022 will receive a 10% discount off the new Seasonal Dining Pass as well as FREE drinks for the rest of the 2022 Season.

Membership returns with three tiers of benefits!

The Gold Thrill Seeker includes unlimited visits plus parking and in-park benefits. The Platinum Thrill Seeker levels up and is ideal for guests that like to visit multiple Six Flags venues, including Hurricane Harbor Arlington and other outdoor properties. The Diamond Thrill Seeker is the best value with the best benefits; it includes all of the advantages of Platinum, plus deeper discounts on food and merchandise, extra discounted tickets for friends, and more skip-the-line passes! Best of all, there are no blockout dates! Guests may also select the flexible payment plan for the Thrill Seeker annual memberships. Six Flags also offers a Seasonal Pass for frequent home park only visitation.