Idlewild & SoakZone announces all-new free August concert series

LIGONIER, Pa. — Family trips to Idlewild & SoakZone will be more musical and magical this month thanks to a new, free concert series debuting Saturday, August 6. Each Saturday in August, Season Passholders and single-day guests get to extend their visits for free concerts beginning at 7:30 p.m. to jam out to some of the most popular songs of the 80’s, 90’s and today.

“We continue adding more live entertainment to Idlewild & SoakZone’s formula for family fun, and these special August concerts are the next act,” says General Manager Tim Heger. “Whether for a Saturday night free concert or a weekday getaway before the kids go back to school, Idlewild is the place to be this August.”

Don’t stop believing! You can be a dancing queen all month long at Idlewild with fantastically fun cover bands headlining every weekend free with park admission. Whether you’re a fan of Country, 80’s, Pop or Classic Rock,–Idlewild has the tunes to get heads bobbing and toes tapping. Beginning August 6 at Idlewild, the Hillside Theater plays host to ABBA tribute band ABBA Mania for the inaugural performance, followed by:

August 13 – The Andy Davis Band brings their unique, hard-driving country sound;

brings their unique, hard-driving country sound; August 20 – Go back to the 80’s with Jessie’s Girl ; and

; and August 27 – Bon Journey pays tribute to Rock & Roll Hall of Fame bands Bon Jovi and Journey

Smell the BBQ flowing in the air, feel the cold draft beer in your hand, and listen to songs performed live that had you wearing out your WALKMAN. Visit the park any Saturday in August and stay for the concert, on the bank of the Loyalhanna Creek, at no extra cost. Idlewild and SoakZone is open daily through Sunday, August 21, with summertime operations continuing weekends plus Labor Day until September 18.