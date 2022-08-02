Sandcastle and Idlewild & SoakZone celebrate two Elite Guards for International Lifeguard Appreciation Day

WEST HOMESTEAD / LIGONIER, Pa. — Sandcastle Waterpark and Idlewild & SoakZone celebrate International Lifeguard Appreciation Day on July 31 by recognizing two top members of the parks’ lifeguard team. All-star lifeguards Eamonn Blaney (Sandcastle) and Jamaar Pritchett (Idlewild & SoakZone) received the prestigious “Golden Guard” award by Ellis & Associates, the world’s largest international aquatic safety and risk management company.

“Jamaar and Eamonn are shining examples of our commitment to aquatic safety and preparedness, practiced daily by every one of our 230 lifeguards,” said Idlewild & SoakZone General Manager Tim Heger. “We focus every day on providing a safe, fun, and family-friendly experience, and that would not be possible without the commitment and care displayed by the lifeguards at both Sandcastle and Idlewild & SoakZone.”

Ellis & Associates’ “Golden Guard” awards are presented to lifeguards based on their individual performance during unannounced safety audits that include video of individual lifeguards while on duty. Additionally, individual and team basic life support and skills are evaluated along with their response to scheduled training scenarios. This elite status is achieved by only 1% of all lifeguards evaluated at Ellis & Associates client facilities as part of their Comprehensive Aquatic Risk Management ProgramÔ.

Both water parks are in the home stretch of 2022’s summer season, with fantastic events for the month of August and beyond. Food & Drink Frenzy at Sandcastle begins August 5 and runs through Labor Day, September 5. Every Friday and Saturday, this new special event will showcase local breweries and food trucks, along with a live DJ. Idlewild & SoakZone begins its August Concert Series, with free concerts every Saturday in August to cap off great visits on those nights. The Concert Series begins on August 6 and continues August 13, 20 and 27. The free concerts will feature Country, 80’s, Pop and Classic Rock music.