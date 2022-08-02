Morey’s Piers Ukrainian Humanitarian Relief Campaign raises over $120,000

THE WILDWOODS, NJ. — Morey’s Piers, together with the support of the community and loyal customers, raised just over $120,000 in donations to provide humanitarian aid within Ukraine and refugee support in neighboring countries.

“Like so many Americans, the Morey’s Piers’ family is deeply saddened by the horrific events impacting Ukraine and her 44 million citizens, many of whom have now become refugees,” said Will Morey, President & CEO of Morey’s Piers. “These feelings are even more heightened in knowing that many former colleagues who participated in our Summer Work Travel (SWT) programs through the United States Department of State are directly impacted.”

In the spring, Morey’s Piers launched a Ukrainian Humanitarian Relief Campaign as a way to raise funds for the much-needed assistance of those affected. In this campaign, Morey’s Piers provided a free combination Amusement Pier and Water Park ticket for each donation of $100. Customers could also make an additional donation when purchasing tickets online.

To ensure the donations collected are distributed promptly and directly to those aiding the Ukrainian people, the following organizations were chosen after careful consideration with reliable sources, including the input of former SWT staff members.

Ukrainian Women’s League of America (UNWLA)

Community Organized Relief Effort (CORE)

World Central Kitchen

Polish Humanitarian Action

“We appreciate the very fine work that these organizations are doing, which aptly enables others to join their efforts in making a difference, “added Will Morey.

According to the UNWLA, 80% of their donations come from companies like Morey’s Piers that hold small events and grass-root campaigns to raise money. To date, the organization has sent hundreds of pallets of medical aid to key hospitals around Ukraine, concentrating on those treating injured military. Aid has also been provided to evacuate children from orphanages and help women and children displaced from their homes.

“We have been overwhelmed by the outpouring of generosity, caring, and support for our brothers and sisters in Ukraine,” said Natalie Pawlenko, President of the UNWLA. “Donations from organizations like Morey’s Piers help us bring urgently needed humanitarian aid into Ukraine.”

“Over the last several decades, we have worked closely with many students and agencies in the Ukraine,” said Denise Beckson, Vice President of Human Relations. “When you see and hear about the devastation directly impacting our former student colleagues, their families, and their communities, we are compelled to show them our support from afar.”

Morey’s Piers has been participating in the Summer Work Travel Exchange Programs since the early 1980s and has hosted hundreds of Ukrainian students. Summer Work Travel Exchange Programs are effective in building bridges of respect and mutual understanding between cultures and work to strengthen international education and exchange. As a committed advocate for the importance of cultural exchange, Morey’s works hard to create and facilitate educational and cultural exchange opportunities aimed at helping young professionals worldwide build successful careers and make a meaningful impact on their home country communities.

“We have been very fortunate to have worked with thousands of young people from across the globe; we love hosting these students and providing them the opportunity to experience the American way of life first-hand,” added Beckson. “It is important that we not only talk about American ideals, but that we demonstrate them, thus it was imperative for us to join with our customers and community to show our support to the Ukrainian people in their fight for life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.”