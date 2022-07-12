Hersheypark announces Dark Nights to expand Hersheypark Halloween

HERSHEY, Pa. — Hersheypark amusement park today announced the creation of the new Dark Nights frightfully immersive haunt experience that spreads its shadows over the Hersheypark landscape every evening during Hersheypark Halloween seasonal event. The four-acre addition of Dark Nights represents the largest investment to date for a seasonal event, with three new scare zones and four horrifying haunted houses as part of integrated thrill experiences guests can only find in Hersheypark.

Hersheypark Halloween is a fun, family experience featuring everything guests know and love about the Halloween spin on the season previously called the Hersheypark In The Dark event, with add-on horrors of Dark Nights for guests seeking thrills and frights new in 2022.

Hersheypark Halloween will open more weekends than ever before for seven weekends from Sept. 17 through Oct. 30, 2022. Starting Sept. 17, hours for the event are 2-10 p.m. on Saturdays and 2-9 p.m. on Sundays. Hersheypark Halloween is also open on Fridays from 5-10 p.m. beginning Oct. 14. Dark Nights runs from 6-11 p.m. on Saturdays (and Fridays starting Oct. 14) and 6-10 p.m. on Sundays.

Dark Nights

During Dark Nights, once-familiar spaces mutate into chilling explorations of the unknown with four horrifying haunted houses, including:

Haunted Coal Mine – For too long, unsettling cries of miners lost in these coal shafts have tormented the living. Take a daring trek through the abandoned mine, which suddenly becomes an explosive encounter.

– For too long, unsettling cries of miners lost in these coal shafts have tormented the living. Take a daring trek through the abandoned mine, which suddenly becomes an explosive encounter. The Descent – Who prowls the dark underground tunnels beneath Hersheypark? Follow her into the depths of decay where the only way out is down…

Creature Chaos – Join Professor Darkstone as he pits you against Pennsylvania’s most fearful and deadly creatures. Don’t worry, they’re in their cages…for now.

– Join Professor Darkstone as he pits you against Pennsylvania’s most fearful and deadly creatures. Don’t worry, they’re in their cages…for now. Twisted Darkness – Dare to have your tarot read by our twisted fortune teller and be forced into a never-ending carnival of nightmares. Was it real or was it all in your mind?

Also part of Dark Nights, midways transform from enchanting to unnerving with three Scare Zones, eerie to intense, included with a general admission ticket to Hersheypark Halloween:

Darkstone’s Hollow – Wander among Professor Darkstone’s showmen boasting his array of mythical creatures. Beyond the mesmerizing imagery, there’s more to the show than meets the eye.

Valley of Fear – Don’t find yourself alone in the murky mists along Spring Creek. The dreadful beings are watching and waiting deep within the shadows, and they know exactly when to strike.

Midway of Misery – Flames burst into the skies as guests are summoned through a sinister gateway into the darkest corner of Hersheypark…where no one can find you.

Guests must purchase a separate Dark Nights add-on ticket to experience unlimited access to all of the four haunted houses as many times as they dare during a single visit. Scare Zones are included with a general admission ticket to Hersheypark Halloween.

Hersheypark Halloween

With more dates than ever, families can enjoy thrills on 50 rides and attractions (weather permitting), lights-out coaster rides, Treatville trick-or-treat trail, Character Glow Dance Parties and the original Creatures Of The Night flashlight tour at ZooAmerica North American Wildlife Park. The following experiences are included with a Hersheypark Halloween ticket:

Rides: Coaster fans will enjoy the return of night rides on roller coasters, with lights-out rides on Candymonium hypercoaster, Laff Trakk indoor spinning coaster, Lightning Racer coaster and Comet coaster, plus a new seasonal flavor for Jolly Rancher Remix reimagined boomerang coaster new for 2022.

hypercoaster, indoor spinning coaster, coaster and coaster, plus a new seasonal flavor for reimagined boomerang coaster new for 2022. Treatville Trick-Or-Treat Trail: Children 12 and younger will be delighted by all the sweet stops from Hershey’s Chocolate World Attraction to The Boardwalk At Hersheypark area, where they will find their favorite Halloween candy, plus festive decorations and autumn surprises each operating evening through 8 p.m.

Trick-Or-Treat Trail: Children 12 and younger will be delighted by all the sweet stops from Attraction to area, where they will find their favorite Halloween candy, plus festive decorations and autumn surprises each operating evening through 8 p.m. Creatures Of The Night Attraction: Starting Oct. 14, ZooAmerica North American Wildlife Park is getting in on the action, with a special nighttime flashlight tour included in the one-price admission to Hersheypark Halloween when accessing the Zoo from the bridge inside Hersheypark during posted Park hours. Guests can see the wild and fascinating animal activity that only happens after the sun sets.

Attraction: Starting Oct. 14, North American Wildlife Park is getting in on the action, with a special nighttime flashlight tour included in the one-price admission to when accessing the Zoo from the bridge inside during posted Park hours. Guests can see the wild and fascinating animal activity that only happens after the sun sets. Hershey Characters Glow Dance Party: Guests can dance the night away with a variety of the most beloved Hershey Characters each operating night at 8:30 p.m. The Characters are all dressed up in their trick-or-treating finest, partying to the season’s classics under the spooky glowing Founder’s Way area lights.

Characters Glow Dance Party: Guests can dance the night away with a variety of the most beloved Characters each operating night at 8:30 p.m. The Characters are all dressed up in their trick-or-treating finest, partying to the season’s classics under the spooky glowing area lights. New for 2022 Scare Zones: A taste of the terrors of Dark Nights, a general Hersheypark Halloween admission ticket grants guests access to the thrills of Darkstone’s Hollow, Valley of Fear and Midway of Misery. Younger ghosts and goblins can bypass these areas as desired after 6 p.m.

New Retail and Food Experiences

Dark Nights will feature event-exclusive branded merchandise available before and during the season. Dark Nights also brings all-new, limited-time food and drink to feed fears and quench frights, from dark chocolate creations to glowing cocktails available only during this fall event.

Ticket and Bundle Information

Tickets are on sale now for Hersheypark Halloween and Dark Nights add-ons, with Ultimate Fear bundles for anytime visits, options specifically available for Fridays and Sundays and an all-season option for Season Pass Holders.

A general admission ticket to Hersheypark Halloween is required for entry throughout the fall season. Dark Nights haunted houses access is not included with a general Hersheypark admission ticket and must be purchased separately or as part of a bundle. Guests can get to the fear faster with Dark Nights Fast Track program, available to ensure unlimited access to the four new haunted houses on the date of visit.