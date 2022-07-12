Beat the heat at Chuck E. Cheese now with more play time and more music all summer long

DALLAS, Texas — Chuck E. Cheese, the number one family entertainment fun center, is leveling-up its Summer of Fun celebration to deliver fans the ultimate summer playcation experience. Starting June 27 through August 28, fans can now expect DOUBLE the play time with an upgraded Summer Fun Pass and cool entertainment for Hot Summer Nights in July.

“As the summer heats up, families will be looking for more ways to have fun together affordably,” said Sherri Landry, Chief Marketing Officer of CEC Entertainment. “That’s why we’re adding even more value and more fun to our already incredible Summer Fun Pass so families can max out their summer staycations. We have doubled the play time across all pass levels and are dialing up the family fun.”

Summer Fun Pass Upgrade

The Chuck E. Cheese Summer Fun Pass, which includes savings of up to 40% off every purchase, is getting an upgrade! For nine more weeks, families can continue to say YES! because Chuck E. Cheese is amping up the fun with 2x the play time combined with exclusive offers through Labor Day Weekend.

Starting June 27, Summer Fun Pass options will now include:

Fun Pass – Includes three (3) visits with 60 minutes of game play each visit, 10% off savings pass to apply on games, food, and beverages each visit, welcome gifts over a $20 value, $25 off a birthday party, and more exclusive offers.

– Includes three (3) visits with 60 minutes of game play each visit, 10% off savings pass to apply on games, food, and beverages each visit, welcome gifts over a $20 value, $25 off a birthday party, and more exclusive offers. Funner Pass – Includes four (4) visits with 60 minutes of game play each visit, 20% off savings pass to apply on games, food, and beverages each visit, welcome gifts over $30 value, $35 off a birthday party, a one-time Ticket Blaster experience, a one-time bring a friend for $1 experience, pass member-only play time on July 1 and August 5, and more exclusive offers.

– Includes four (4) visits with 60 minutes of game play each visit, 20% off savings pass to apply on games, food, and beverages each visit, welcome gifts over $30 value, $35 off a birthday party, a one-time Ticket Blaster experience, a one-time bring a friend for $1 experience, pass member-only play time on July 1 and August 5, and more exclusive offers. Funnest Pass – Includes six (6) visits with 60 minutes of game play each visit, 40% off savings pass to apply on games, food, and beverages each visit, welcome gifts over a $40 value, $50 off a birthday party, a one-time Ticket Blaster experience, a one-time bring a friend for $1 experience, exclusive pass member play time on July 1 and August 5, and more exclusive offers.

Guests who purchase the Summer Fun Pass online or with the Chuck E. Cheese mobile app will also receive a bonus 30-minute play card to use in September. Guests that have already purchased a Summer Fun Pass this year will also automatically receive these new upgrades in the mobile app.

Summer Fun Pass members can also enjoy exclusive offers on their July visits, starting the day after their pass purchase, including Dippin’ Dots summer treats and soft drinks to keep cool! Restrictions apply.

Cool New Entertainment

When the sun goes down things heat up with Summer Nights, a high-energy, family friendly dance playlist curated by DJ Munch and the KIDZ BOP Kids every night starting at 6pm in July.

Chuck E. Cheese and Mr. Munch’s Make Believe Band have been on a live multi-city music tour this summer and will be closing out the 2022 Concert Tour on July 2 at Trinity Park in Fort Worth, TX, so fans can still catch Chuck E. on the road. Or they can catch Chuck E. on their own block — through July 3, fans everywhere can enter for a chance to win their very own private concert from Chuck E. and the band with the Summer Concert Tour Block Party Sweepstakes presented by Pure Life.

Even more Chuck E. Cheese Performances

On July 23, at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh, NY, fans can hang with Chuck E. one more time during a special appearance! For the first time ever, fans can enjoy a meet & greet with Chuck E. Cheese before the KIDZ BOP LIVE 2022 show. A few lucky fans who come to dance with Chuck E. and learn the Beach Party Bash Dance will be surprised & delighted with a VIP Play Band, offering a year of FREE play at Chuck E. Cheese.