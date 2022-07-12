“Lightning” – a new launch coaster is coming to Furuvik in 2023

A new unique attraction – Lightning – is coming to Furuvik next year. Lightning is a “Launch Coaster” which accelerates the rider right from the start and reaches a top speed of up to 75 km/h. This new roller coaster will be the biggest ride Furuvik has ever built and will open in the spring of 2023.

Lightning is without a doubt the biggest attraction in Furuvik’s history! I’m really looking forward to opening this exciting and unique roller coaster suitable for the whole family next year, says Sandra Wilke, CEO of Furuvik.

Building a launch coaster at Furuvik will be a perfect match for the park and its visitors. One of the unique features to the roller coaster is a so-called “Launch on the Fly” during your seconed lap. When the coaster reaches the station after the first lap you glide through the station, you are launched a second time acceleration up to 75 km/h in 3 seconds, says Peter Osbeck, Senior Ride Manager at Parks and Resorts.

The construction of Lightning has already started, and the ride will open at Furuvik in the spring of 2023.

FACTS ABOUT LIGHTNING