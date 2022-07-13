Virtuix announces 60th Omni Arena installation

AUSTIN — Virtuix, creator of the “Omni Arena” virtual reality esports attraction, announced that it has installed the 60th Omni Arena system nationwide at Xtreme Action Park in Fort Lauderdale, FL. In its first few weeks at Xtreme, the attraction has generated average revenues of $5,400 per week.

“Omni Arena is the most exciting and interactive VR experience I’ve ever seen,” said Seth Behar, Director of Operations and Technology at Xtreme Action Park. “Its experience is truly one of a kind, leaving each and every guest thrilled and wanting more.”

“We’d like to thank our customers and partners for helping us achieve this milestone,” said Jan Goetgeluk, founder and CEO of Virtuix. “Omni Arena has proven to be a long-term winner for our venues, driving revenues and high repeat play stats.”

In a survey of over 170 Omni Arena players at Xtreme, the experience was rated 9.2/10, and 50% of players reported they came to the venue because of Omni Arena.

Omni Arena is a full-body virtual reality attraction for up to four players. Omni-directional treadmills inside the attraction enable players to walk and run around inside video games. Guests can compete for top spots on leaderboards and win a share of a $100,000 esports prize pool sponsored by Virtuix. To date, Virtuix has paid out over $250,000 in esports prize money to the winners of Omni Arena’s built-in esports competitions.