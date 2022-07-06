Family Entertainment Group names new Vice Presidents

Family Entertainment Group LLC (FEG); a market leading designer, developer and operator of world-class family-oriented entertainment and amusement gaming facilities and attractions; announced the promotions of Jeff Pierce to Vice President, Design and Construction, Bill Michalski to Vice President, Amusement and Equipment Services, Silvia Lintner to Vice President of Revenue Management Systems, Victoria Duff to Vice President of Human Resources and Rich Pankey, whose role will transition to Vice President, Innovation and Research and Development.

“These individuals have contributed greatly to our success and growth in recent years,” said Mark Nesfeder, Senior Vice President of Operations at Family Entertainment Group. “This team provides a wealth of experience, and we are excited about their new roles with us.”

Jeff Pierce, Vice President, Design and Construction, has been with FEG since 2011. In his role, he will oversee the development of visual elements and the building & modifications of our expanding list of locations.

Bill Michalski, Vice President, Amusement and Equipment Services, joined FEG in 2015 and has years of extensive experience in the field and will now focus on safety and equipment needs for all locations.

Silvia Lintner, Vice President, Revenue Management Systems started with FEG in 2008 and oversees implementation and management of debit card and game revenue tracking systems.

Rich Pankey, Vice President, Innovation and Research and Development, joined FEG in 2013 and will focus on enhancing our amusement experience and developing and creating wonderful attractions.

Previously, FEG’s Victoria Duff was also promoted to Vice President of Human Resources. Her role will allow her to focus on the strategic planning and human capital management for Family Entertainment Group.