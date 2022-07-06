The original stationary wave machine, FlowRider gets a brand new look

Having been around for 30 years, FlowRider is the leading name in the stationary wave machine industry. By pumping a thin sheet of water over a tensioned ride surface, they have created a nonstop wave and an entirely new sport in flowboarding (imagine a mix of surf and skate, now with a global fan base). While the brand lives on the cutting edge of innovation and comes out with new waves yearly, the brand identity has just been refreshed to reflect that passion and forward-looking innovation externally.

Staying at the Cutting Edge

The very first FlowRider opened in 1991 at Schlitterbahn in New Braunfels, Texas. This wave is akin to what FlowRider now calls their FlowBarrel, and it is still running after 30 years of operation. Since then, FlowRider has made over 250 waves globally, more than anyone else.

In 2009, FlowRider joined forces with WhiteWater, the market leader in the waterpark industry, and in the past 10 years, WhiteWater has helped FlowRider increase its global presence and secure its spot as the leader in the stationary wave industry. Now with over a dozen products, FlowRider stays at the cutting edge of stationary wave innovation.

Keeping the Image as Fresh as the Product Line

In the past 30 years, artificial wave technology has drastically improved. FlowRider’s mix of surfers and engineers are always developing new, innovative stationary wave technology, and this is now reflected in the brand identity.

“We haven’t had a true logo for a few years now, and we’re really excited to have a logo that is so representative of our product,” says Marshall Myrman, president of FlowRider. “This new branding really nails the curvature of our original FlowRider product, while also looking reminiscent of a river wave, which is what our newest product, FlowSurfTM, is based on. It perfectly ties together our past and our future.”

“With the help of Origin, we’ve created a logo which better reflects the spirit of FlowRider. It is bold and energetic, and the injection of color in the flow icon signifies the ‘sun and water’—the fun nature of flowboarding so beloved around the world,” said Una DeBoer, CMO of WhiteWater.

New Look, Same Great Service

The FlowRider team is a tight-knit group with customer relationships running through the company DNA.

While the FlowRider branding has received a refresh, the company keeps the same responsiveness, trust, and service customers have come to expect from the team. To learn more about the new branding and the high standards of quality and service you can expect from the FlowRider team, visit www.flowrider.com or email info@flowrider.com.